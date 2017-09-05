‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Talks About Getting Down And Dirty For Season 3

Outlander star Sam Heughan isn’t afraid of a little grime. The Scottish hunk got down and dirty playing Jamie Fraser in the Battle of Culloden and recently revealed that producers spared nothing to make the battle as real as possible.

According to The Scottish Sun, Heughan promised an epic battle in the opening act of Season 3. Culloden was a real battle that took place in 1746 between the British government and Bonnie Prince Charlie’s forces. The entire clan system in Scotland was destroyed after British troops slaughtered over 2,000 Jacobites in under one hour.

“It was amazing. Culloden is a huge part of Scottish history, so it felt natural that we should show it,” Heughan explained. “The battle scenes were very momentous and very massive. We had special effects, extras, horses and cannons. It was epic.”

Despite all the destruction, Jamie will survive the Battle of Culloden. However, he and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will remain separated until twenty years down the road, when she finally learns that he survived. Until then, Heughan explained how Jamie is completely lost and is basically a different man with each passing episode.

Fortunately, it won’t be long before Heughan and Balfe reunite on the small screen. It isn’t clear when the reunion will happen, but it is expected to go down before the halfway mark. Once they get back together, the Outlander star assured fans their emotional reunion will not disappoint. Given how much the characters have gone through over the past two seasons, we can’t wait until Jamie and Claire are back at it.

This adorable behind-the-scenes photo of @samheughan and @caitrionabalfe is the perfect way to mark the last day of filming for Season 3 of #Outlander! #STARZ #BTS A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Speaking of the reunion, Gold Derby reports that Balfe recently dished on Claire’s relationship with Jamie and said she is thankful that it isn’t too one dimensional. The actress explained how we’ve seen their love grow in Season 1 and then go through a lot of stress in Season 2. Moving forward, Balfe believes fans will be genuinely surprised by what unfolds this year.

Balfe also talked about Claire’s life without Jamie. Before they reunite at the print shop, the Outlander star said it was great getting to know Claire at a deeper level and seeing her change through three decades. This, of course, means that Jamie and Claire will be older and more mature when they reunite, which should deeper their love even further.

"Is that a sail thru coffee place…" #Outlander ???? @nightmaril A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

The new season of Outlander premieres Sept. 10 on Starz, check out the latest preview below.

[Featured Image by Starz]