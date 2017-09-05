Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Adorable Video Of His Baby’s Huge Achievement

Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared an adorable video with fans of his and wife Peta Murgatroyd’s 8-month-old son’s huge achievement.

The Dancing with the Stars professional dancer shared the sweet video with his Instagram followers this week, which showed their baby, Shai, climbing up the stairs, seemingly for the very first time.

The clip, which Maksim shared to celebrate little Shai turning 8-months-old on September 4, showed the youngster climbing up the stairs in their California home as Peta followed closely behind him.

Shai was showing off some impressive strength in the video as he pulled himself up several wooden steps as he made his way to Maksim who was waiting at the top of the staircase for his wife and son.

“We’re 8 months today, but I swear this kid is already stronger and smarter than some grown ups I know!” the DWTS professional dancer captioned the clip of baby Shai.

He then shared a very sweet message for his only child that he and Peta welcomed into the world on January 4.

“Keep climbing my son! Mommy and daddy always got your back!” he sweetly wrote alongside the Labor Day clip of their family time, adding the hashtag #babyChmerkovskiy.

Fans of the fan-favorite DWTS couple were clearly pretty impressed by the 8-month-old, too.

“Did anyone else catch on that he’s slapping the steps like that to make sure it’s solid before he takes the next step? #BabyGenius,” Instagram user @nikkialtagracia told Maksim.

“Look at that strong, fearless fellow!” @gayla2015 then added after seeing Chmerkovskiy’s the upload.

Maksim previously surprised fans with another sweet video of his and Peta’s son earlier this year.

Chmerkovskiy let fans experience little Shai’s very first dance lesson with his Uncle, Val Chmerkovskiy, who also appears on Dancing with the Stars, in a video posted in July.

Makism shared the video on Instagram. It showed him holding on tightly to his baby, who stood tall while Val wiggled his arms.

The youngster then bobbed up and down as the dancer joked that his moves were in his DNA from both himself and Peta.

But while little Shai’s strength is pretty impressive in his dad’s latest videos, Murgatroyd recently revealed that her son’s muscles actually aren’t always a blessing.

Mrs. Chmerkovskiy said in August that her and Maksim’s child had actually used his strength to pull out a chunk of her hair.

“He ripped out a clump of my hair right here,” Peta told E! News last month of her baby. The DWTS pro revealed that her son was so strong that “a little tear rolled down” her cheek as he grabbed hold of her hair.

“He’ll grab the food bowl [and] throw it wherever he can,” she then continued of their baby son. “He’s very cheeky right now.”

As for what’s next for Peta and Maksim, the couple will be getting back to work and going head-to-head.

Good Morning America recently confirmed that both Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd would be back on Dancing with the Stars for Season 25, which is set to premiere later this month, and it’s rumored that the couple will be teaming up with another married duo.

According to the recently leaked cast list, Peta and Maksim will be dancing with Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 will on ABC on September 18.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]