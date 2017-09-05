Javi Marroquin Slamming Kailyn For Harsh Claims And Abuse Rumors?

Javi Marroquin may not be speaking to his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, so much these days, as they are trying to co-parent and respect one another’s privacy. Javi may not be interested in meeting Kailyn’s new son, as this was supposed to be his child. However, it sounds like Marroquin isn’t happy with the way he’s being portrayed on Teen Mom 2, especially when it comes to Kailyn’s comments about him. She has already accused him of just breaking into her home, scaring the children, and writing her horrible text messages.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he doesn’t want Kailyn to make fans of the show think that he broke into her home. Before their divorce, the home was their shared marital home. As Marroquin reveals, he knows where things are hidden or stored in his marital home. In other words, her accusations of entering the home without her permission and stealing something shouldn’t be seen as such.

“Don’t come into my house stealing something as if I won’t find out. I know where everything I own is,” Javi Marroquin wrote on Twitter last night as Teen Mom 2 aired on MTV.

Always pick up where we left off @dee_james_210 A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Of course, Kailyn Lowry may see things a bit differently. She reveals that she was scared of her ex-husband after he learned that she was pregnant. Before divorcing, Javi Marroquin and his wife had tried to have another baby but had miscarried. Rather than trying again and moving on from the miscarriage, Lowry announced that her marriage was toxic and she filed for divorce. This was while Marroquin was serving his country in Qatar. However, it sounds like fans may be split as to who they support in this relationship. While Lowry will say things on the show, Javi will set the record straight on Teen Mom 2. One can imagine that fans don’t see him as a violent and angry person, even though Kailyn filed a restraining order against him.

That's why I pick and choose, I don't get it confused, I got a small circle, I'm not with different crews A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

These days, Marroquin is focusing on the children and it sounds like the days of PFAs are over. They may get along better now than on Teen Mom 2 and it sounds like Javi is interested in keeping things positive.

What do you think of Javi Marroquin’s tweet about his marital home? Do you think he has a point about Kailyn making things worse than they need to be?

