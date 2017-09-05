‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Fires Back At Matt Baier Comparisons

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon went public with their romance last month and already, Glennon has been faced with shocking comparisons to her controversial ex-fiance Matt Baier.

Following their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s relationship was placed under fire after it was revealed that Glennon’s former girlfriend had gotten a restraining order against him and accused him of stalking her after their breakup.

Although Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend reportedly has a “dark past,” he doesn’t want her fans and followers to think that he is anything like Matt Baier, who he met during filming on the upcoming season of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp, where Portwood and Baier were attempting to mend their relationship.

“I am in no way another Matt Baier,” he told Radar Online on September 5.

According to Andrew Glennon, he isn’t looking to benefit financially from his relationship with Amber Portwood, nor does he want any of her possessions. Instead, he is simply enjoying his time with the reality star and hoping to experience things that they couldn’t with their former partners.

Andrew Glennon went on to note that while he does have a past, he’s learned from his mistakes and focusing on the better moments of his life. As for Amber Portwood, he’s still learning about her journey but said that her past, which includes drug use and domestic violence, doesn’t phase him.

On August 17, Amber Portwood officially confirmed her relationship with Andrew Glennon with a photo of the lighting technician on Instagram.

While Amber Portwood has not yet spoken out about the restraining order against her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon said that he was giving her space to process the news. That said, everything appeared to be civil between them on September 4 when Glennon shared a photo of Portwood’s silhouette on Instagram.

As for what they have discussed together, Glennon said that he and Portwood hadn’t yet addressed his troubled relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell, are currently in production on Teen Mom OG Season 7. No word yet on when the new season will premiere on MTV.

