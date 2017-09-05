Blake Shelton Reportedly Set To Meet Up With Miranda Lambert To Work Out Some ‘Unfinished Business’

Miranda Lambert is looking for some closure. It’s been two years since Lambert divorced Blake Shelton, but she reportedly wants a sit-down with the country crooner to finally hash out their differences. Will Shelton agree to a secret meeting?

According to Enstarz, Lambert wants to talk with Shelton so they can work out their unfinished business. An insider revealed that Lambert has a lot of questions she would like Shelton to answer and fully expects emotions to run high. There’s even a chance that Lambert completely loses her cool if Shelton agrees to meet. It isn’t clear what Lambert wants to get off her chest, but the two clearly have issues that need to be addressed.

Shelton started dating Gwen Stefani months after he and Lambert separated. Shelton’s romance has gotten a lot of media attention and the two have released breakup albums. They haven’t, however, discussed their split in great detail. As far as Lambert’s love life is concerned, she is currently dating Anderson East and is reportedly on the verge of an engagement.

“Miranda and Anderson are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way. They are definitely gonna get married,” a source shared. “They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all.”

The insider added that Lambert and East almost never fight and have a great understanding of each other. Apart from spending time together, the couple is also active in their community and have donated a lot of money to local charities. Lambert and East have not commented on the rumors surrounding the secret meeting with Blake Shelton.

Hollywood Life reports that Shelton’s romance might be in trouble. The country star has reportedly been fighting with Stefani for the past couple weeks, though the two were just spotted together last week and allegedly had romantic plans for the Labor Day holiday. Whatever is happening behind the scenes, we should know the truth before long.

Shelton has not said anything about meeting with Lambert. If he agrees to the sit-down, there is a chance he and Lambert can finally put their differences aside and move on with their lives. There’s also the chance, however, that things go horribly bad, especially if Lambert cannot control her emotions.

