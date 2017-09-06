‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Three Explosive Secrets, Abby Shocked, And The Baby’s Gender Revealed

Y&R spoilers reveal Abby (Melissa Ordway) will be on the receiving end of three shocking bombs. Bad luck comes in threes will not ring truer than what Abby will be facing soon. Spoilers hint that her seemingly wonderful world will be turned upside down soon.

Abby’s relationship with Victor (Eric Braeden) is becoming stronger. She is also learning more about Dina (Marla Adams), and she is even happy to have the woman around. She seems to be having an easier time handling her responsibilities in Newman Enterprises, but spoilers tease that everything will spiral out of control soon.

Dating App Gone Wrong

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby and Zack (Ryan Ashton) will grow closer. Zack is a man of many secrets, and he is hiding his shady side from Abby. Alice told Zack about Rainbow Girl, and this solidifies the man’s connection to the sex ring. Abby just invested in Zack’s dating app which is a front for illegal activities.

Y&R spoilers reveal that Newman Enterprises is going to take a huge hit when the real purpose of the app becomes public. This won’t just affect the family business, but Abby will also feel deeply betrayed by her new flame.

Newman Skeletons

An app tied to a prostitution ring is the last thing the company needs. Young and the Restless Spoilers suggest that Victor will not be happy about this either. However, spoilers for the upcoming weeks reveal that Abby will know that the family is keeping her out of the loop.

Y&R spoilers reveal that she is going to find out everyone kept a huge secret from her — Victor’s involvement with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). The Newman clan is not in a good place. Spoilers tease that the war between Nick and Victor is far from over.

Victor alienated his family members when they realized he played a significant role in Adam’s death. Spoilers reveal that the Newman clan will face more trouble in the upcoming weeks. Everyone agreed to keep things quiet, and every Newman knows all about it except for Abby. Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Abby will find out her family has been keeping a big secret from her, and this is going to be such a huge blow. She already thinks she is an outsider, realizing that no one offered her the classified information every Newman knows will destroy her.

Family Secrets

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest career, love, and family problems are going to ambush Abby in the upcoming weeks. Her Newman side of the family won’t be the only problem; she is also going to discover another huge shocker. Y&R spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry hint that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will work with Dina to keep the truth from Abby. However, there are some things that the Abbotts can’t control. Spoilers reveal that Abby will learn she’s not an Abbott either. With all of these issues ahead of her, Y&R spoilers hint a tough week ahead for Abby.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane and Juliet will be relieved when they get the test results – the baby is healthy. Spoilers reveal that the doctor will have another news to share – the baby’s gender. Juliet is more than willing to wait but Cane wants to know right away. Spoilers reveal their baby is a boy.

When Juliet hears the baby’s gender, she will worry if she can raise the child properly. Fortunately, Juliet has Cane by her side. Y&R spoilers tease that Cane will help her out. After all, he raised the twins and he has more experience in dealing with children.

