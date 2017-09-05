‘Power’ Season 5: Potential Release Date And Spoilers From Creator Courtney A. Kemp

Starz original Power has delivered a binge-worthy Season 4, which ended with an uplifting cliffhanger. The series is returning with Season 5 and the creator Courtney A. Kemp discusses what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Season 5 of Power got an early renewal and will likely have a release date in summer 2018. The official release date is yet to be announced but it will likely be in June or July.

Power Season 4 spoilers ahead.

The penultimate episode of the fourth season had millions of Power fans mourning. Omari Hardwick, who plays Ghost, admitted that he couldn’t watch the scene where Raina St. Patrick was shot dead by Ray Ray.

In the finale, Raina got justice as the rogue police officer was gunned down by Tariq. Meanwhile, Kanan, Tommy, and Ghost have set their sights on the ambitious Dre, who has made a deal with the Jimenez to consolidate his power.

Ghost being in the public eye has come back to haunt him. Maria Suárez saw him on TV and went to the authorities about the threat he made against her in the first season. The final scene indicates that the tracker on Tommy’s car has been turned back on.

Tasha will have to deal with the fallout of Tariq killing Ray Ray as Tommy missed one of the bullets lodged into the wall of the rogue officer’s apartment when he was picking up the casings.

Dre saw an opportunity and he took it. Can Tommy stop his rise before it’s too late? #STARZ #PowerTV A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Tariq used Tasha’s gun, and she will have to face the consequences in Season 5 of Power because she will attempt to protect him from prosecution.

Courtney A. Kemp revealed to Entertainment Weekly that fans can expect Kanan, Tommy, and Ghost to work together to bring down Dre.

Guilt can consume you. Will Tariq go down or come out stronger? #STARZ #PowerTV A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Kemp describes Dre as the next villain as he uses the lessons he has learned from Kanan and Ghost to his advantage. The Power creator also says the following about Dre and Tariq.

“Ghost is Ghost 1.0, Dre is Ghost 2.0, and Tariq is Ghost 3.0.”

Kanan won't stop until he's back on top. Will he turn on Ghost again to get there? #PowerTV #STARZ A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Angela Valdez has shown an increasing willingness to take the law into her own hands while scolding Ghost for doing the same thing. Kemp also teases a new Ghost with Raina’s death as many fans saw her as the moral balance in the series.

Kemp stated that Season 5 of Power is going to be “very calm” compared to the other seasons. The upcoming season will focus on the trio taking on Dre. However, it is unclear whether it will be the final season or not.

