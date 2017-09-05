Duggar Family News: Josh Duggar’s Kids Taken In As Wife Anna Prepares For New Baby

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, is officially in the 40th week of her pregnancy, which means that she is getting ready for the new baby any day now. The fans of Counting On have been waiting for the good news to come from the Duggar family, but there have been almost no updates. Will their fifth child arrive in early September?

To give Josh and Anna space to welcome the new baby, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have taken their grandchildren under their wing. Josh and his family live in the same compound that they do, so it was not a big change for the kids. It certainly looks like the grandparents are doing what they can to make sure that their eldest son and his wife feel prepared.

The pictures they uploaded from babysitting Josh’s kids heavily featured his youngest daughter, Meredith. She was born the year his scandals were revealed to the public. The fans remarked just how much she has grown.

“Wow! Look at Meredith [and] how big she got,” a fan commented. “Thanks for sharing photos of your beautiful family!”

Others could not help, but to wonder how Anna is doing.

“I wonder, did Anna have the baby yet? She has pregnant forever,” a fan asked.

Check out the pictures that the Duggar family posted.

It looks like the kids are able to enjoy the last days of summer before they say hello to a new baby brother.

It was back in March this year that Josh and Anna that they are pregnant with their fifth child.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year,” they wrote in a family blog post in March. “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

If they knew the gender of the baby then, that means Anna Duggar was at least 16 weeks along. That makes this week her 41st week of pregnancy. While it is not rare for mothers to give birth after they pass the 40-week mark, it does mean that she will likely give birth soon.

This came as a surprise to many fans as divorce rumors were circling the Duggar couple at that time.

Since then, Anna has restarted her Twitter account, posting pictures of her kids and her outings in a way that she has not done since 2015. In fact, she shocked her followers when she uploaded a picture of herself, her husband, and other family members in the rehab facility that Josh attended.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

Do you think the family will use the new baby as a way for Josh Duggar and his wife to join Counting On, or do you think TLC’s stance on keeping Josh out is non-negotiable? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Anna Duggar/Twitter]