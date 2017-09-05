Did Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Kids Convince Them To Get Back Together?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been facing rumors of a reunion in recent weeks but have their six kids really promoted a reunion between them?

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children may prefer that their parents stay together, a new report claims that the former couple has no plans to return to their marriage after parting ways nearly one year ago.

Following a claim made by Ian Halperin, the former couple’s unofficial biographer, to the Daily Mail, which suggested that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had recently met one another and attended a spiritual counseling session that led to a reunion, a source tells Hollywood Life that the tale is fiction.

According to Halperin, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attended the counseling in a small, modest house where they allegedly decided to embark on a new beginning in their relationship. However, as Hollywood Life‘s insider explained, their relationship is far from romantic.

“Brad and Angie are getting along and are both very much focused on the kids,” a source close to the couple revealed to the outlet on September 3. “But there is no sign of re-coupling.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September of last year after just two years of marriage and in the months that followed, Pitt was targeted by a child abuse investigation that ultimately reached a dead end with no charges filed.

Speaking of Angelina Jolie’s reported allegations against Brad Pitt, another insider told Hollywood Life that Pitt is completely over his relationship with Jolie and feels that she crossed the line by accusing him of being abusive towards their kids.

Following Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s split, Jolie took their kids and moved into a rental home in Malibu. Then, earlier this year, Jolie purchased a new home in Los Feliz, which is the same Los Angeles neighborhood where Pitt continues to reside in their former marital home.

While Angelina Jolie has been seen frequently with her children, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, in the months since she and Pitt split, he hasn’t been seen publicly with the kids at all and it is unclear how often he is able to see them.

