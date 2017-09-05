Meghan Markle Gets Candid About Relationship With Prince Harry, Admits They Are Happy And In Love

The royal romance between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is stronger than ever. This unlikely pair hit it off when they met over a year ago, and they are now an official couple whether anyone likes it or not. The actress is featured in the October issue of Vanity Fair, and she is now speaking out about her relationship with her boyfriend, who just happens to be a royal.

Meghan Markle stuns on the cover of Vanity Fair with a closeup of her fresh face, freckles and all. Her glow may just come from being happy with her life and being in love. While she is not thrilled with all of the negativity surrounding her relationship with Prince Harry, the 36-year-old Suits actress insists in the interview that nothing has changed except for how other people perceive her. She said that she does not want to be defined by her relationships, even a royal one.

“We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

Markle simply says that they are just a couple who are happy and in love. They are okay with just spending time together. She explains that she hopes that everyone will understand that this is their special time as a couple. However, it hasn’t been quite that easy for Prince Harry and his American girlfriend. While they have not been on an official public outing together as a couple yet, there is talk that Meghan Markle will be by Harry’s side at the upcoming Invictus Games this month.

There have been rumors that Meghan and Harry are on the brink of becoming engaged, but that hasn’t happened just yet. However, it seems more likely with each passing day.

Now that Prince William and Duchess Kate are having their third child, that will push Prince Harry back to sixth in line for the royal throne once his new niece or nephew is born. If he should get to be seventh in line, that means he will not need the Queen’s permission to marry. It is doubtful that he would wait to see if that happens, so if he has decided to propose to Meghan, he will ask for his grandmother’s blessing.

Markle had been married before to producer Trevor Engelson, but they divorced in 2013. Despite that, Queen Elizabeth may see that her royal grandson is very much in love and happy. It has been 81 years since a royal has married an American, so this is a big deal. Who knows what the future may hold for this couple?

Of course, there will always be harsh critics out there, but Meghan Markle seems to dismiss them from her life. She said in the interview that she keeps close to those who support her, including tennis star Serena Williams, actress Abigail Spencer, and of course, Prince Harry.

As challenging as it has been with the harshness of social media and the press, Meghan Markle is taking it all in stride, and she is just enjoying being with Prince Harry. They are both happy, in love, and making their relationship work. Will the royal wedding bells be ringing soon?

