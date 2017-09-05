The premiere of Blindspot Season 3 is still about two months away, but fans believe it will be well worth the wait. There are speculations that Jane Doe will end up facing her own brother Roman, who could be the third season’s main villain. However, could this mean that the NBC series will focus on Luke Mitchell’s character instead of Jaimie Alexander or Sullivan Stapleton’s Kurt Weller?

Viewers are already expecting big things in Blindspot Season 3 after Roman decided to go back to Shepherd earlier this year. In “Lepers Repel,” Jane Doe had to fight her brother but was unable to kill him. Her hesitation allowed Roman to escape, a situation that has fans wondering if he will go after his sister this fall. Is there a possibility that the former Sandstorm agent will be the Big Bad in the third season?

It has recently been confirmed by TV Line that Michelle Hurd will not reprise her villainous role as Shepherd in Blindspot Season 3. Creator Martin Gero stated that there are no plans yet to “bring her back” but also added that “it’s not a closed door in any way.” Naturally, fans immediately wondered if Roman will be the one to terrorize Jane Doe, Kurt Weller, and the rest of the FBI team.

But is it possible that Luke Mitchell will get top billing in Blindspot Season 3? Some believe that the upcoming season will look into Roman’s backstory, which might also offer glimpses at Jane Doe’s life before she ended up in a duffel bag. In addition to that, Roman could get a love interest this October.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Tori Anderson has been cast in Blindspot Season 3. The No Tomorrow actress is set to portray a socialite named Blake. The character will reportedly get friendly with Roman. However, it is also possible that Roman has an ulterior motive for spending time with the “incredibly smart and charming business woman.”

Roman’s state of mind in Blindspot Season 3 is still a mystery. Nevertheless, fans are hoping he will reunite with Jane Doe and continue working for the FBI.

Blindspot Season 3 will air on NBC on October 27.

