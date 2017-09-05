Celine Dion Admits Her Kids Worry About Dying After Seeing Their Dad Die

Celine Dion is opening up about the sad impact her late husband’s death has had on her and her young children.

The singer spoke out about the death of her husband of 22 years in January 2016 and revealed the heartbreaking news that her two youngest children now worry about death and dying after seeing their father pass away.

Speaking to the New York Times, she revealed that her 6-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy Angelil, asked her if children die and if they were going to die after seeing their father lose his battle with throat cancer last year.

Dion told the outlet that one of her 6-year-old twins asked her recently, “Do children die?” and then tragically asked the legendary singer, “Is Grandma going to die next?”

“So they worry, too,” she confessed of how their dad’s sad death last year has affected her sons.

But Celine admitted that she’s managing to stay strong for all of her children in the wake of Rene’s passing, including her eldest son, 16-year-old Rene-Charles Angelil.

“My change is that I was going to be strong for myself. And if I show strength, my kids will be strong,” Celine shared of how she’s moving forward in life without her husband. “Because you don’t choose always what you want. Life imposes things on you sometimes.”

She also revealed how her husband, who served as her manager for more than two decades, urged her to continue singing and performing even while he was on his death bed.

“He was freaking out,” she confessed of how Rene reacted to the news that he had throat cancer, admitting that she said to him, “You’re going to do your living will. I’m going to do my will too. I’m going to be by your side.”

Celine had planned to take a year off from work to be with her husband as he battled the disease but then continued to perform.

“But at the end, he really wanted me to sing and show me how to live again,” Dion revealed of how he told her to get back on stage. “This is what he loved the most… I’m his favorite singer.”

The singer’s latest confessions about the impact of her husband’s death on their children come shortly after Celine revealed that she’s now thinking about dating again, despite Rene being the only man she’s ever kissed.

When asked about dating again during a recent press event for her new handbag line, the proceeds of which have been donated to charity, Dion said last month that she’s now “enjoying herself” after a reporter pointed out that she’s now a single woman over a year and a half after her husband’s sad death.

“I went through a lot,” Dion told the media during the event. “At this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, I feel as though I can spread my wings.”

Seemingly discussing dating and potentially finding love again following her husband’s death, Celine added, “There is a force that takes over when you believe, and I’m a believer.”

Celine’s dating confessions came shortly after she told The Sun earlier this year that she wasn’t making plans to date again anytime soon.

The “Taking Chances” singer spoke to the British newspaper in April and admitted that the late Rene was the only man she’d ever kissed. She also revealed that she’d never really dated anyone else in her life. Angelil and Dion first met when she was just 12-years-old.

Rene Angelil then went on to become Celine Dion’s manager and the couple wed in 1994.

