WWE Rumors: Chris Jericho Predicts Conor McGregor Will End Up In The WWE

Conor McGregor finally stepped into the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather and impressed some people with his skills despite losing in the 10th round via knockout. McGregor earned a lot of money and he returns to the UFC to defend his lightweight championship. However, Chris Jericho believes that McGregor will end up in the WWE.

According to MMA commentator Joe Rogan (h/t Pundit Arena), a rematch between McGregor and Mayweather is not out of the question, especially with the money involved from the last fight. Rogan thinks that if Conor can find a way to solve his stamina problems and defeat Paulie Malignaggi in a boxing match, a rematch with Floyd will happen.

However, Conor McGregor is back in the UFC and he is looking for the first defense of his lightweight championship. Nate Diaz has some unfinished business with McGregor but Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov are also potential opponents.

But McGregor knows there are no to little big money fights in the UFC and he could go looking somewhere else for the big bucks. He’s got a lot of ways to go in boxing and there are a few draws in the sport now. But one easy way to earn a lot of money is in the WWE and there have been rumors of the two sides negotiating a partnership since last year.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE superstar Chris Jericho was asked about the potential of Conor McGregor in the wrestling business. Jericho predicted that “Notorious” will eventually end up in the WWE in a year or two.

Will Conor McGregor end up in the WWE? I think it’s a no-brainer. It might not be this year or the year after that because there’s a lot of money that you got to spend to get him in there. But a guy that yappy, who knows the concept of cutting a wrestling promo, I think Conor will definitely end up there, it’s just a matter of when he wants to.”

According to Uproxx, the WWE and Conor McGregor is going to be involved in a program when the price and time are right. McGregor has better promo skills than most people on the WWE roster and he has perfected the Vince McMahon billionaire strut. With Ronda Rousey rumored to be training already and getting involved in a potential storyline, it won’t be a surprise if McGregor makes a WWE appearance.

The only problem with McGregor going to the WWE is that the most of the locker room did not like the way he talked about the business last year. Some say that it’s just a way to promote his second fight with Nate Diaz but McGregor is a big fan of Vince McMahon, Triple H and The Rock.

The 28-year-old MMA superstar revealed in an interview back in January that he was in talks with the WWE regarding an appearance at WrestleMania 33, per MMA Junkie. McGregor took shots at some people for the company and eventually no deal was reached.

Nevertheless, Conor McGregor coming to the WWE is going to create a lot of buzz for the company. These are still just rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. As for now, fans can focus on Ronda Rousey and just wait for McGregor’s turn to enter the squared circle.

