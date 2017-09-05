Jeremy Calvert And His Former Fiancée Brooke Wehr Are Back Together

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr are back on after a messy split earlier this year.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 couple, who began dating in 2015 after Calvert split from Leah Messer, recently traveled to Las Vegas for a short vacation and during their trip, Wehr reportedly shared a photo of herself and the reality dad.

On Sunday, September 4, Starcasm shared a report in regard to Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr’s time together in Las Vegas, revealing that Wehr shared a photo of Calvert in their hotel bed on Instagram with the caption, “Sleepy head #vegas #naptime #lazya**.”

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr have been fairly silent in regard to their reunion in recent weeks, but Wehr did share a couple of images from their trip and in one, she was seen posing alongside Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz. She also took a selfie and told her fans and followers that she was hopeful that she would win some money in Sin City.

As Starcasm reported, Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr got back together more than a month ago.

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr haven’t been seen much on the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 but during Season 7, their relationship was addressed on numerous occasions.

Earlier this year, after about two years of dating, Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr parted ways due to allegations of cheating against Calvert. On Instagram, the couple’s split became messy and as Wehr accused her former fiancé of cheating on her with numerous women, he took aim at her and told his fans and followers that she was crazy.

During Jeremy Calvert’s time off from his relationship with Brooke Wehr, he and Leah Messer sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation when she began sharing photos of the two of them together. However, after spending some time with one another at a bar in Charleston, West Virginia, it became clear to fans that a romance wasn’t in the former couple’s future.

[Featured Image by Joe Seer/Shutterstock]