Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Madly In Love With New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift took almost a year before she finally found a new boyfriend, and it seems that Joe Alwyn is the one for her. According to a new report, the 27-year-old pop star is madly in love with the 26-year-old actor. The two have been dating for a while now, and it looks like he is the man that she has always wanted. With the release of her new song “Ready For It,” fans are eager to find out more about her relationship with the British heartthrob.

“Taylor draws a lot on her personal life for her music, so yeah, it’s pretty safe to say the song is about Joe,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “Their relationship is extremely strong and she’s crazy in love with him, and for once, she’s managed to keep it private and out of the media glare, which is definitely helping minimize any drama.”

Taylor Swift has a long list of famous ex-boyfriends, including Harry Styles, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston. Unfortunately, most of her relationships only lasted for a few months, and the longest was just over a year. The “Bad Blood” hitmaker probably learned from her previous relationships, which is why she decided to keep a low-profile romance with the star of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

“Taylor’s friends all love Joe,” their source revealed. “He’s a great fit for her, and their relationship is very loving and nurturing, plus he’s very protective of her, and has a really good calming effect on her. Everyone is really excited about them as a couple and it’s easy to imagine this relationship going from strength to strength, there’s no doubting that Joe really could be ‘the one.'”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship was first unveiled back in May. According to the Sun, the award-winning singer had been disguising herself by wearing a wig, scarves, and hats to keep her romance under wraps. She reportedly rented a house in North London while she was dating the rising Hollywood star. She has allegedly flown in via private jets and asked her security to make it their mission to prevent the public from seeing her.

A source claimed that Swift and Alwyn are the real deal and that the two are serious about their relationship. The “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker is reportedly desperate for her romance with the English actor to avoid becoming a circus, which caused troubles in her past relationships. The singer reportedly broke up with Tom because he wanted to make their romance more public, and she allegedly wasn’t comfortable with it.

Unlike Taylor’s ex-boyfriends, Joe prefers living a simple life as he builds up his acting career. He reportedly still lives with his parents in London and has avoided dating celebrities. Having deleted all her old posts on Instagram, it seems that Taylor Swift is ready for a new beginning, and that includes keeping a more private relationship with her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

[Featured Images by Mark Davis and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]