If Princess Diana Lived Now, Would She Still Be Revered? Feminist Germaine Greer Says Di Would Be ‘Disaster’

The 20-year anniversary of the death of Princess Diana has come and gone. Moreover, the most recent joyful announcement that Kate Middleton and Prince William will have a third child is a bit bittersweet for Diana fans that imagined she would have been such a great grandmother.

All of this has made many royal watchers wonder what Diana’s life would have been like had she not died in Paris?

Most assume that Diana would have continued on with her charity work, perhaps found love and even had another child. Yet, Australian feminist Germaine Greer claims that had Diana lived, her life would have been a total “disaster” because she was too “needy.”

Appearing as a guest on the British chat show, Sam Delaney’s New Thing, Yahoo reported that Greer was a member of a panel that discussed the recent 20th-anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

Delaney asked Greer what Diana’s life would be like had she lived. Greer started out surmising that “it’s interesting to think would we still like her if she was 56? And I think we probably wouldn’t, we didn’t even like the Queen when she was 56.”

No one could fault Greer for this particular statement, as she did compare Diana to the Queen, who, coincidentally was in her mid-50s at the time of Diana and Charles’ marriage. All eyes were on fresh-faced Diana at that time. Most likely, had Diana lived, all eyes would still be on William’s wife, Duchess Catherine.

Then, the outspoken feminist made a highly unflattering, vulgar prediction about Diana’s love life. This is the statement that caused a great deal of shock over Great Britain. No one who admired Diana would ever use these words to describe what the life of the “People’s Princess” would have been like!

“I mean, what would the tally be of the men who had dumped her by that stage? It would be 40 or 50 probably. Worst f*** in the country, by all accounts.”

The host then asked if Princess Diana was a “feminist icon.” This made Germaine Greer laugh and exclaim “no!” before she explained the reason why she believed that this would not be true.

“She was too dependent on the love of men, I think. And she was prepared to humiliate herself to get it and she blew it every time. I think she just didn’t understand that neediness is not sexy and that’s probably what went wrong.”

The 78-year-old then appeared to elicit more sympathy for the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, as she lamented that Diana died next to the playboy Dodi Fayed.

“I mean, it’s such a catalogue of disasters and your heart does ache for her and to end up with Dodi Al Fayed, or Dodi Fayed as the Egyptians prefer to call him, that was just the wrong end of the upward spiral, you might think.”

This is not the first time that the author of The Female Eunuch has spoken with a tart tongue about the dead. The Australian author is the very same person who wrote an op-ed piece for The Guardian after Steve Irwin’s shocking death.

“The animal world has finally taken its revenge on Irwin,” the renowned feminist wrote, further upsetting grieving fans with her acidic words.

What do you think of Germaine Greer’s prediction of what Princess Diana’s life would have been like if she was still alive? Or do you have another vision of what Diana’s life would have been like? Share your own opinions below!

[Featured Image by Newsmakers/Getty Images]