‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Adorable Photos Of Her New Baby

Kailyn Lowry is enjoying being a mom of three boys and regularly treating her fans and followers on Instagram to new photos of her family.

In her latest photo, the Teen Mom 2 star and her three sons, 7-year-old Isaac, 3-year-old Lincoln, and 1-month-old “Baby Lo,” appear to be visiting a farm.

“#MyThreeKings,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of the image, which included “Baby Lo” in a stroller as his mother and brothers stood beside him.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son early last month with her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, at her side. Lowry and Lopez struck up a relationship with one another in 2016 after Lowry split from her now ex-husband Javi Marroquin. However, around the time Lowry discovered she was pregnant, they went their separate ways.

Although Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are no longer dating and haven’t been for several months, Lopez is reportedly keeping in close contact with his son and has spoken of the child on Twitter numerous times in recent weeks.

As Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez continue to raise their child together, Lopez is steering clear of the Teen Mom 2 cameras and reportedly has no plans to be seen on the show anytime soon.

During an episode of Teen Mom 2 earlier this summer, Kailyn Lowry told a friend that her former boyfriend was refusing to film scenes for the show and noted that the reason behind his failure to appear on-camera likely had something to do with the other women in his life.

In addition to “Baby Lo,” Kailyn Lowry is mom to two older sons, Isaac, who she shares with her former boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, who she shares with her former husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry’s third child is believed to be the first for Chris Lopez.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

