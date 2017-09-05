John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns Feud Continues On WWE ‘Raw,’ Is A Huge Shock Coming At ‘WrestleMania’ 34?

As predicted by the Inquisitr yesterday, the growing feud between John Cena and Roman Reigns continued on last night’s Monday Night Raw. On last week’s Raw Cena called Reigns “a corporate knockoff of John Cena,” and it seems that Reigns was determined to hit back as we build towards the No Mercy PPV. With Cena currently enjoying “free agent” status with WWE, he is able to move between both halves of the brand split. It seems that WWE bosses are determined to make the most of Cena’s status to promote new talent.

On Monday Night Raw, Cena opened the show with a bout against rookie Jason Jordan. The match lasted for 20 minutes, opening up the opportunity for Reigns to hand Cena a verbal battering. As reported by Top Rope Press, Reigns branded Cena a liar and called him a “fake a** little b**ch.” Cena responded by calling Reigns Vince McMahon’s “Golden Boy” and suggested that Reigns’ WWE career had been handed to him on a plate.

The “Big Dog” offered to fight Cena there and then, but the invitation was declined. Instead, Cena claimed that he would teach Reigns a lesson in respect at the No Mercy PPV.

As revealed by Ringside News, Cena is scheduled to appear on every edition of Monday Night Raw until No Mercy on September 24. After the match with Reigns, at that event, it seems that Cena is heading back to Hollywood to star in another movie. According to Comic Book Movie, Cena may be set to star as DC Comics character Shazam in a movie of the same name. If that is the case, the Cena will likely be absent from the WWE ring for another lengthy period.

Is John Cena Vs. The Undertaker A Possibility for ‘WrestleMania 34’?

When The Undertaker left his hat, coat, and gloves in the ring after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, it appeared that The Deadman’s WWE career was over. The Undertaker had been an infrequent performer in recent years, and it was widely reported that he needed a hip replacement operation.

When the WWE website ran a poll early this year, asking who The Undertaker should face at WrestleMania, John Cena was the fans’ choice. It has been widely rumored that The Undertaker was backstage at SummerSlam, and rumors have been circulating that “The Taker of Souls” might put in an appearance to confront Reigns at No Mercy.

According to Wrestlezone, there is a possibility that Vince McMahon may be planning for The Undertaker to have one last match. Fans would love to see John Cena vs. The Undertaker. The pair has met five times in the past, with each winning two contests and one “no result,” and fans would love to see them split that tie.

Of course, the speculation over a Cena vs. The Undertaker match at WrestleMania 34 is based on the flimsiest of evidence. In essence, a backstage appearance at SummerSlam and a few mentions on WWE programs is hardly a sound basis to predict The Undertaker’s return to the ring, but who wouldn’t want to see the match if it happens. We can but hope.

