Michael Weatherly – Cote De Pablo Reunion: Will It Take Place On ‘NCIS’ Or ‘Bull’?

NCIS is entering its 15th Season on TV, and it continues to be one of the most watched shows on CBS. The show’s cast, storyline, and characters make for its success and longevity on air. As it is already one of the longest running shows on television, the series has seen a number of cast departures, including Michael Weatherly in Season 13 and Cote de Pablo in Season 11. Will these two still reunite?

Many fans remain hopeful that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will reunite on the small screens. Their hopes were lit up even more after Weatherly teased on a possible reunion during an earlier interview. It remains to be seen, however, whether these two will reunite on NCIS to pay tribute to the “TiVa” ship or form a new partnership on Weatherly’s new series, Bull.

As Carter Matt notes, a recent marathon on previous episodes of NCIS made a lot of viewers excited, especially since the majority of the episodes featured scenes highlighting de Pablo and Weatherly’s onscreen romance. The publication states that there may be a small chance for Weatherly and de Pablo to return to NCIS together, but that does not mean they can no longer star in another show like Bull.

#NCIS Promo For Michael Weatherly’s Farewell Episode Features Nod To Tony And Ziva: https://t.co/MC23OhvBTy pic.twitter.com/qVkUk4YP5r — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) May 7, 2016

Weatherly’s character on Bull doesn’t have any romantic partners as of writing, but many fans believe that de Pablo should no longer be romantically tied to Weatherly’s new character. Several fans, however, remain optimistic and hopeful that a TiVa reunion will still happen in the upcoming seasons of NCIS. After all, when Weatherly left the show at the end of Season 13, his character, Tony, found out that he and Ziva had a daughter named Tali.

Tony also refused to believe that Ziva died and is determined to find out the truth. This opens a door of opportunity for Weatherly to return to NCIS and for fans to finally see Tony and Ziva back together, even for the very last time, and probably give them a chance to live a happy life together with Tali.

While Weatherly and de Pablo’s reunion may not take place on NCIS Season 15, fans will be delighted to see the changes that have taken place to the team. Per Parade, executive producer Frank Cardea teased that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs will be going through a change after being trapped in a jungle for two months with McGee (Sean Murray).

“He’ll still be the Gibbs we love, but he’s going to be slightly different.”

NCIS Season 15 premieres on Sept. 26 on CBS.

Should Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reunite on NCIS or Bull?

