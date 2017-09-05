‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Producer Leaks ‘Big Clue’ About Mystery Man, Peter Kraus?

There’s been a whole lot of speculation as to who will be The Bachelor in 2018, and now producer Mike Fleiss is dropping his biggest hint yet that Rachel Lindsay’s runner-up Peter Kraus will be taking on the role.

Mike took to Twitter to leak what he confirmed was a “big clue” about the identity of the man who will be looking for love when the ABC dating show returns to screens early next year and appeared to confirm that those behind the scenes have already locked down their Bachelor for Season 22.

The Bachelor producer dropped a number of hints on his Twitter page late on September 4, teasing, “So many solid choices for #thebachelor… But we can only pick one. Always a tough call.”

He then appeared to hint that the chosen man will be from Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, confirming in a follow-up tweet that the man looking for love will not be one of the contestants from JoJo Fletcher’s season of the show, which aired last year.

The producer also dropped his biggest hint yet that fan-favorite Peter Kraus – who was rejected by Rachel after he refused to get down on one knee and propose to her on the finale last month – is now ready to settle down and find a wife via the reality TV show.

31 going on 50 apparently????????????‍♂️????! Grey hairs comin in thick! #???????? A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

He shared a The Bachelor “power rankings” with fans on the social media site, which had Peter in the number one spot.

“Newest #TheBachelor power rankings,” he tweeted, with Peter taking gold, Wells Adams (who was featured on JoJo’s season) coming in second. Also on the list was Ben Z, Eric Bigger, and Chase McNary.

The big hint comes just days after Peter gave paparazzi a coy smile when asked if he would be the next Bachelor as he touched down at Los Angeles’ LAX airport on September 1.

One last outdoor sweat sess before Bootcamp ToMoRRoW!! Come join me and the boys for the best workout you'll have all summer!! Sign-up is still open at… Peterkraus.eventbrite.com I'll see you ALL tomorrow at 9am for the fun!! A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

A TMZ paparazzo asked the Wisconsin native to blink if he was the next Bachelor, which he did, though he noted that he could neither confirm nor deny the rumors he’ll be heading back to the show after making it clear that he wouldn’t be proposing to Rachel on the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

But while Peter’s coy smile appeared to give a little more away than he intended, he then added that fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, known as Bachelor Nation, will just have to “wait and see” if he’s officially announced as the next guy to look for love.

It was originally thought that the Bachelor would finally be revealed on last night’s (September 4) episode of Bachelor In Paradise, though no such announcement was made during the ABC broadcast.

The man looking for love on The Bachelor 2018 is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Do you think Peter Kraus should be the Bachelor next year despite not being able to commit to Rachel Lindsay on Season 13 of The Bachelorette?

