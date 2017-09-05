Official ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Poster Released, See Which Dancers Are Featured

The official Dancing with the Stars Season 25 poster has been released as anticipation for the show escalates. Who’s featured on the poster for the 2017 fall season of the hit ABC reality show?

A tweet posted by Official DWTS released the new poster late Monday and features Sharna Burgess and newly promoted pro, Alan Bersten. Sharna placed fifth last season with bull rider and model, Bonner Bolton, and Bersten has been promoted to full-time pro after appearing as a troupe dancer on Dancing with the Stars; Season 25 will be his first debut as a pro on the show. He retweeted the image on his Twitter account with the caption, “Can’t tell you how excited I am!”

Bersten is getting quite the welcome as the show’s newest pro by being featured on the poster. Who wouldn’t be excited about that?

The official poster sets the tone for the new season. Fans are eager to find out what Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars will bring and who’s going to appear on the program.

The official cast list of Dancing with the Stars Season 25 will be revealed on Wednesday when Good Morning America makes the announcement. The pros were revealed on August 24 and include Mark Ballas, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvinstev, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten, and Witney Carson.

As for the celebrity roster of contestants for the show, it was officially revealed last week on Good Morning America that Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott will compete and is being paired with Emma Slater. People reports that other cast members expected to be announced on Wednesday are Nick and Vanessa Lachey, former NBA player Derek Fisher, former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen, and WWE star Nikki Bella.

Several photos on Official DWTS have been tweeted of the pros teasing fans about who might be their celebrity partners. Fans have only one more day until they find out who’s going to be cast on Season 25. The producers have a certain strategy in choosing which pros the celebrities are paired with because it has to work well for both in order to compete successfully on the show.

What do you think of the official poster for the upcoming season?

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres Monday, September 18 on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

