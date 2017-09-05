Kate Middleton Pregnant: Mom Carole Rushes To Daughter’s Side As She Battles Severe Morning Sickness

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised everyone when they announced that they are expecting their third child. However, royal watchers were immediately concerned for Princess Kate, who is said to be suffering from severe morning sickness yet again.

Carole Middleton, Kate’s mother, was spotted rushing to Kensington Palace on Monday, the same day the royal family made the happy announcement. According to the Daily Mail, Carole came to the palace to comfort her eldest daughter during this critical time.

The Duchess of Cambridge was supposed to go to an official engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London that day. Unfortunately, she was forced to cancel her attendance due to her delicate condition. Instead, the 35-year-old princess spent the day with her mother inside her royal apartments in Kensington Palace. Later that day, Carole Middleton was photographed leaving the compound in a black Land Rover.

Kate Middleton’s Bouts With Morning Sickness

The Duchess of Cambridge is struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, the same condition that she battled during her first two pregnancies. According to ABC News, hyperemesis gravidarum is the medical term for chronic morning sickness characterized by extreme nausea, vomiting, and even depression.

While morning sickness is common in early pregnancy, Kate Middleton’s case is quite rare among women. When the Duchess was first pregnant with Prince George back in 2012, her condition was said to be so severe that she needed to be rushed to the hospital.

This type of morning sickness usually goes away after the 20th-week mark of pregnancy, and Kate Middleton has had two relatively healthy late-term pregnancies so far. In its official press release, Kensington Palace assured the public that the Duchess of Cambridge “is being cared for” at the palace. She’s expected to minimize public outings and official duties until her condition becomes more stable.

Clues of Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy

Before the royal family made the official announcement, there has been strong speculations that Kate Middleton was pregnant once again. In July, Kate jokingly hinted at wanting more babies during a royal tour in Poland. She was heard making this adorable remark to Prince William when she was given a stuffed toy meant for a newborn.

“We will just have to have more babies.”

In late August, Closer Weekly reported that Kate Middleton was rushed to the hospital in Marylebone, London, for an undisclosed illness. This immediately sparked rumors that the Duchess was indeed pregnant with baby number three.

Kate was last spotted in London on Wednesday last week when she attended an event looking healthy and radiant in a green dress. The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to be seven to 12 weeks pregnant by now.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. Their third child will be fifth in line to the throne and Queen Elizabeth’s sixth great-grandchild.

[Featured Image by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images]