‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Will Kristina Schulman Head Straight To ‘The Bachelorette’ After Dean Drama?

Kristina Schulman deserves better. That’s the consensus of Bachelor in Paradise fans who saw her embroiled in a love triangle with Dean Unglert, who was jerking her heart around while wooing Danielle Lombard on the side. Kristina finally had enough of Dean’s games and hightailed it out of Mexico, and now fans of the ABC reality franchise are petitioning for her to get another shot at love—even if it means skipping the next cycle of The Bachelor.

ABC has been dragging their feet on the announcement of the next star of The Bachelor. Last week, Good Morning America postponed a planned announcement of the next Bachelor star. Many fans assume the leading man will be pulled from this summer’s Paradise, just like Nick Viall was last season. But now, Bachelor Nation hopes the next cycle of the show will be a female-led season instead.

Fans empathized with Kristina Schulman on the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise after she watched Dean make out with D-Lo in the pool. While Unglert admitted he was a moron, his half-baked apology—”I haven’t figured out what I want”— didn’t fly with Kristina, who told him his behavior was disrespectful to her just hours after they spent the night together.

Bartender Wells Adams helped Kristina find clarity, asking her, “Why are you fighting for someone who is not fighting for you?”

At the rose ceremony, Kristina Schulman ultimately decided not to give a rose to Dean Unglert or anyone else, revealing her time in Paradise was done.

“In my next relationship I want to be valued, I want to be respected … and put first,” Kristina announced. “I won’t be staying here, so I will be saying my goodbyes.”

Dean offered to walk her out, then gave her an extended hug captioned with an “I hate myself.”

Amid an onslaught of media backlash, Dean Unglert later admitted that Kristina Schulman was out of his league. Which doesn’t say much for D-Lo.

While KrisDeana is officially done, many Bachelor in Paradise diehards hope to see Kristina Schulman’s next romance play out on TV. Many fans took to Twitter to ask ABC to skip over the next cycle of The Bachelor and go right into The Bachelorette.

Now that Kristina left, I get my Monday nights back. No point in watching anymore. Kristina for Bachelorette! #BachelorinParadise — Kelli Ann (@kelliannburn) September 5, 2017

They should just skip the next Bachelor and make Kristina the Bachelorette. She deserves better than this garbage #BachelorInParadise — Brian (@BrianRoseJr) September 5, 2017

PLEASE MAKE KRISTINA THE BACHELORETTE SHE NEEDS TO FIND SOMEONE WHO LOVES AND RESPECTS HER #BachelorInParadise — Natasha (@tashaem13) September 5, 2017

ABC please make Kristina the next bachelorette. She deserves a man who will make her his number 1 and not a back up. #BachelorInParadise — Priscilla Raymo (@PriscillaRaymo) September 5, 2017

Kristina should be the next bachelorette bc she deserves a happy ending. #BachelorInParadise — Samantha ???? (@samanthaaaaa97) September 5, 2017

I want to skip the Bachelor, go straight to the Bachelorette, and I want Kristina to be the Bachelorette. #bachelorinparadise — not Madi (@LMAOXOXOXOX) September 5, 2017

As for that pending Bachelor announcement, assuming ABC stays with the regular formula, don’t expect to see Dean Unglert as a leading man anytime soon. Even Danielle Lombard thinks he’s not ready for that commitment.

“Watching it back, it’s cringe worthy,” D-Lo told Entertainment Tonight of Dean’s love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise. “I don’t know, in terms of a relationship, how mature he is. Since it’s so hard for him to make up his mind between two women, I can only imagine how much more difficult it would be if you have 30 women to choose from.”

Do you think ABC will consider Kristina Schulman as the next star of The Bachelorette?

