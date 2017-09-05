Husband, Wife, And Mistress Who Conspired To Drug And Rape Babies Were Freed — Parole Was Granted Too Early

Kevin Barnett and his wife, Susan, have been released from jail after serving just a fraction of their original prison terms. The married couple was convicted of child abuse after the court found shocking evidence that they made plans of drugging and raping babies and young children.

Kevin’s mistress, 22-year-old Nikita Moore, was also jailed for conspiring to commit child sex offense. She was arrested after police discovered that she has been sending sick messages to Kevin. Moore once told Kevin that one of her fantasies is about sexually abusing kids and she thought about this “all the time.”

Probably the most appalling thing that was revealed about her was the fact that she discussed having a baby with Kevin so they can abuse the child together once he or she is born. According to Daily Mail, Moore started an affair with Barnett following the death of her partner who committed suicide in October 2013.

On the other hand, Kevin and Susan, both 31, devised plans on how they will abuse the children that they will victimize. The former made the suggestion of drugging them first so he can freely and easily perform his disturbing sexual fantasies on them.

In response to her husband’s plan, Susan volunteered to be the one to comfort the kids as they were being raped. The couple also exchanged child pornographic materials through their shocking WhatsApp discussions.

All three were released less than three years – and Kevin Barnett has since been spotted in Barrow https://t.co/85t7UGp3jb — The Mail (@NWEMlive) September 4, 2017

Kevin confessed to his wife that he was having an affair with Moore. Strangely, rather than being angry, Susan accepted the “other woman” and they became really close that they even started to live together in Barrow.

In any case, although Kevin, Susan, and Moore denied the allegations, all of them were found guilty after a two-week court hearing at Preston Crown Court in 2015.

Defendant Nikita Moore revealed she wanted to watch Kevin Barnett rape a child in sick message exchange – says prosecution @NWEMlive #Barrow — Jonathan Humphries (@JHumphriesEcho) February 23, 2015

Speaking to the grand jury, Judge Christopher Cornwell said, “You have heard the text exchange which at times no doubt disgusted you. We could go on and on with the disgust but the central question never goes away. Was there a conclusive agreement and was there an agreement that it should be put into action?”

The panel agreed that there had been a definite agreement between the accused; thus Kevin received a six-year imprisonment sentence while Susan and Nikita were given four and a half years. However, after serving just two years, they were granted parole and were released too early.

KEVIN & SUSAN BARNETT & NIKITA MOORE -BARROW, CUMBRIA HUSBAND & WIFE who plotted to DRUG AND RAPE BABIES via… https://t.co/BeONXltsUu — Police Alerts UK (@PoliceAlertsUk) September 5, 2017

As to why the convicts were paroled, the court did not provide any information, but it is a decision reached by a panel that looked into several factors such as the likelihood that they would commit the same offense, their behavior in prison, and if they pose danger to the public.

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]