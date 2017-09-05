‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Is Graham Planning To Murder Dina? Billy Sets Vicky Straight About Their Relationship

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease shocking revelations about Graham (Max Shippee) that could mean that Dina Mergeron’s (Marla Adams) life is in grave danger.

Ashley Discovers Dina Has Willed The Bulk Of Her Estate To Graham

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is shocked to discover that Dina has been granting Graham access to Jabot files. He has also been helping Dina write marketing reports. She is even more shocked to discover that Dina has willed the bulk of her estate to Graham. She believes that Graham is a shady character manipulating Dina to selfish and sinister ends.

It is clear to Ashley that Dina has a secret pact with Graham, but her children are out of the loop. Ashley has been trying to figure out what the secret agreement might be.

She finally becomes convinced that she has an idea what the agreement between Dina and Graham could be about after Dina cracked a joke — apparently while having a senior moment — about Graham spiking her tea with arsenic so that he can get his hands on her fortune quickly.

Ashley is convinced that the joke offers an insight into the likely nature of the secret pact between Graham and Dina.

Is Graham Planning A Murder?

Young and the Restless buzz claims that Dina was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. If Dina’s mental acuity has been slipping due to Alzheimer’s disease, then it is possible that Dina granted Graham access to Jabot files so that he can help her fix the errors in her marketing reports.

However, it appears that Graham isn’t just trying to help Dina adjust to life after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. He could also be plotting to murder Dina, according to spoilers from Soap Hub.

Young and the Restless (Y&R) buzz teases that Graham has likely entered into a secret euthanasia pact with Dina. Graham might have scheduled a euthanasia for Dina ostensibly so that she can die with dignity after she loses her ability to function due to Alzheimer’s.

The arrangement raises troubling questions.

Did Graham Fake An Alzheimer’s Diagnosis?

Dina’s mental acuity has been slipping since after the alleged diagnosis, and she has also been suffering bouts of depression.

Is Graham poisoning Dina to quicken her death so he can have her fortune as soon as possible?

Graham has been pushing Dina to quickly complete her mission to Genoa City so that they can return to Europe as soon as possible. However, Dina does not appear to be in a hurry. Y&R spoilers reveal that Graham suddenly announces to Dina that he is traveling to Europe, and he’ll be back shortly.

Is Graham’s trip intended to make the final arrangements for Dina’s euthanasia?

Hilary Out Hunting For Latest GC Scoop

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, September 6, state that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) tries to obtain information from Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) about her relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson). The GC gossip maven is out hunting for the latest GC scoop.

Phyllis apparently admits her recent confrontation with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the love triangle with Billy at the center, according to CDL. However, Y&R fans will agree that Phyllis is losing the fight. Despite her efforts, she has not been able to keep Billy away from Victoria.

Phyllis’ failure to achieve results could lead to frustration and a rash decision that alienates Billy.

Billy Sets Victoria Straight

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 6, reveal that Billy takes care to set Victoria straight about their relationship to avoid any misunderstanding. When Billy tries to talk to Victoria, she assumes that he wants to talk about the kiss they shared recently. Even before she hears what Billy has to say, Victoria tries to tell him not to bother about going over the incident again. However, Billy insists.

He tells Victoria that although he cares about her as his ex-wife and mother of his children, he does not believe they should return to their former relationship. Billy’s statement appears to imply that he is committed to his relationship with Phyllis and does not want to jeopardize it by getting romantically or sexually involved with Victoria again.

How does Victoria feel about the straight talk from Billy? Will she make a play for Billy again despite his disclosure?

Zack And Tessa’s Past History To Be Revealed

Y&R spoilers tease that fans will soon learn the details of Zack (Ryan Ashton) and Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) past relationship. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that both struggle to keep people, including Abby (Melissa Ordway), from noticing the tension between them, but they are unable to keep the truth under the wraps for long.

Spoilers from Soap Opera Digest’s (SOD) fall previews also indicate that details of their past relationship will soon be exposed. It seems likely that Zack pimped Tessa in the past, and Tessa managed to escape from Zack and came to Genoa City hoping to put her sordid past behind her.

