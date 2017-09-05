’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Pao & Loren Slammed For Bullying Co-Stars In ‘Tell-All’ Special — See Their Reaction

90 Day Fiance fans are not pleased with how Pao and Loren acted in last Sunday’s “Tell-All” special. The two reality stars got plenty of bashing on social media after they dissed their co-stars, particularly Mohamed and Anfisa, on air.

Last Sunday’s episode was the second of the three-part “Tell-All” special of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2. Loren and Pao, who are friends in real life, sat next to each other. As in previous seasons, the nature of this tell-all episode is an open discussion among the couples moderated by a host. With 10 individuals coming from different backgrounds on the set, it is natural for the conversation to get intense. And during the first two parts of this season’s “Tell-All” special, there were some nasty words thrown at each other.

Loren, in particular, came to the set with a goal in mind: to give her co-stars a piece of her mind. During the “Tell-All” Special Part 1, Loren called Anfisa a “b***h” and a “serious gold digger.” Last Sunday, it was Mohamed who got the blunt of her words. She accused Danielle’s Tunisian ex-husband of being a “fraud.”

Loren’s anger stems from the fact that her Israeli husband, Alexei, got denied a U.S. visa twice when they were still dating. According to her, the likes of Mohamed and Anfisa give cross-country relationships a bad rep.

“People who are really in love deserve to be together. It’s because of people like you guys that we can’t be together. You guys make the K-1 visa process look like a joke!”

It's time! Part two of the #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After tell-all starts now!! pic.twitter.com/hv0lIgst9o — TLC Network (@TLC) September 4, 2017

When Anfisa and Mohamed tried to defend themselves, Pao took Loren’s side and joined the exchange. At one point, she even brought up Russia’s “Gold Digger Academy” and questioned Anfisa if she went there.

“I read an article that actually in Russia, they have an academy for gold diggers. Did you go to these classes?” Pao asked Anfisa.

“It’s true! They actually have an academy! And they actually say ‘Gold Digger Academy: How to Catch a Rich Guy.'”

Later, Pao and Loren even cornered Jorge backstage and started commenting on Anfisa’s “Botoxed” looks. They also talked about how they couldn’t believe Anfisa for saying that she’s a virgin when she hooked up with Jorge.

Who is watching #90dayfiance Happily Ever After? Tell All part 2 #russandpao A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers thought that Loren and Pao’s behavior was definitely uncalled for. All over social media, fans commented that the two acted like “mean girls” and teamed up to bully their co-stars. Some even went as far as calling out the Tourette Association of America to drop Loren as its ambassador.

“Drop Loren, she’s a racist to Russians and a bully!” one fan commented on the group’s Instagram account.

Funny how these 2 #Paola #Loren think they can team up & bully #Jorge common now acting like a 10 doesn't mean you are ladies #90DayFiance — Saki???? (@rSaKiOfMidCity) September 5, 2017

Paola must have missed the #90DayFiance episode when her friend dissed Russ & she said nada. Yet she has so much 2 say about everyone else. — Erica E. Hilliard (@ericahilliard) September 5, 2017

Due to the backlash, Pao recently took to Instagram to apologize for her actions. She also explained that there are many things that go behind what fans see on TV. In the end, she said that she let “peer pressure” influence her actions that day on the set.

“There is more to the ‘Tell-All’ that meets the eye…tardy cast members, productions sly influences, and the pressure to make good TV. It was wrong of me to talk behind anyone’s back and disrespect others through degrading words.”

Meanwhile, Loren has deactivated her Instagram account, possibly due to a barrage of comments from critics. But her husband Alexei has come to her defense and stated that “a mistake doesn’t define one’s character.”

“In good or bad I will always love and support my wife. A mistake doesn’t define one’s character.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 “Tell-All” special concludes on Sunday, Sept. 10 on TLC.

[Featured Image by Paola Mayfield/Instagram]