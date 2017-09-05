WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey & ‘Four Horsewomen’ Match With Bayley, Becky, & Charlotte Set Up In New Video

The WWE rumors of a Ronda Rousey move to the WWE ring seem to be coming closer to actually happening. For months and years, the discussion of the mixed martial arts superstar mixing it up with WWE superstars has been a topic of conversation. Now, a brand new promotional video clip that was shown on WWE’s social media featuring Rousey and several of her “Four Horsewomen” MMA friends seems to give further proof that the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion will transition to professional wrestling. It could lead to a pay-per-view match in the very near future, or at least before the end of the year based on the challenge thrown down in the new promo segment.

As Fox Sports AU reported on Monday, the new video clip that showed up on WWE.com website and Twitter features Rousey along with MMA training partners Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. The trio was on hand for the Mae Young Classic Tournament where their other teammate, Shayna Baszler, was part of the competition. Rousey and company talked about how excited they are for Baszler to have this opportunity and how she deserves to be there. The promo was suddenly cut short as three of the four “Horsewomen” stable from WWE showed up on the scene.

Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch all showed up to engage in an intimidation attempt as they stared down the three UFC women’s stars. Rousey dropped her purse to the ground and edged forward before suggesting, “You name the time, you name the place.” The WWE women’s trio nodded to the suggestion and backed away. Rousey ended with, “Oh not today? We’ll be waiting to hear from you.” The promo was just under a minute but certainly effective in setting the stage for a future match. It’s now up to WWE’s “Four Horsewomen” to answer that challenge, which will probably happen after No Mercy.

It’s believed based on the ongoing WWE rumors that Survivor Series 2017 will be the host pay-per-view for such a match. One has to think it would feature Shayna Baszler joining Rousey, Shafir, and Duke to take on the quartet of Sasha Banks, Becky, Charlotte, and Bayley in the ring. A traditional elimination match could even set the stage for something bigger such as a one-on-one bout involving Rousey vs. Charlotte at WrestleMania 34. There have been previous interviews involving Charlotte and Becky Lynch discussing the MMA star as well.

Earlier last month, MMA Mania and other sources reported that Rousey had started training for a pro wrestling career. It was indicated that WWE had referred Rousey and her friends to get mentored by Brian Kendrick in the ring in Southern California and that Rousey had also taken some basic bumps in the ring already. She had previously appeared at WrestleMania 31 along with The Rock in a segment where Rousey tossed Stephanie McMahon and husband Triple H around a bit in the ring.

Rousey, age 30, last fought inside the octagon on December 30, 2016. It was her return to the sport after a year off following her crushing championship loss to Holly Holme. However, Rousey came up on the losing end for the second time in a row, this time to the newest reigning champion Amanda Nunes. The two-straight losses after a dominant career in her sport of mixed martial arts seem to have opened the door for Rousey to embark on other adventures, including a try at the world of professional wrestling. Fans will be waiting to see just what she can bring to the ring.

