Dean Unglert’s Love Triangle Explodes, He Shares Thoughts About Kristina On Instagram

Tonight on a new episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Dean Unglert was still spending time with two different girls, but they made the decision for him on this new episode. ET shared that Dean was spending time with both Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman. This week Kristina decided that she was done and decided to go home taking her rose along with her. After this happened, Dean thought that Danielle might go home as well, but she gave her rose to him and asked him to stay in paradise with her. Their relationship will at least last a big longer.

Tonight, Kristina confronted Dean about the fact that he kissed Danielle where she could see and he said he would have never done it if he had known she could see it. She felt really disrespected and decided it was time to move on. Kristina and Dean spent a lot of time together while Bachelor in Paradise had production shut down, but that wasn’t enough for them to stay together. Kristina felt like they had a great bond going and that another girl coming in wouldn’t mess with that at all.

After the show, Dean Unglert went to his Instagram page to share his thoughts on Kristina and he didn’t have anything bad to say about her at all. He simply said that she was out of his league. The fans went crazy telling him exactly how they feel about him and not very many people think that he made the right decision.

Before this season of Bachelor in Paradise, Dean Unglert’s name was being thrown around as someone the fans would like to see cast as The Bachelor, but a lot of people have changed their mind about that since watching him on the show. Now the fans are going to have to wait to see who Mike Fleiss and ABC decide to cast in that position and also if Dean Unglert ends up staying with Danielle Lombard after the show is done filming.

You were out of my league A post shared by Dean Michael Unglert ???? (@deanie_babies) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Were you shocked to see Danielle stick around and Kristina go home? Do you think that Dean is with the right girl? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays on ABC.

Always great getting to hang with @adam_gottschalk … even better when he's not accompanied by his inanimate sidekick #adamJr – Everyone has been so incredibly supportive. Seriously, from the bottom of my heart, it means so much! ???????? A post shared by Dean Michael Unglert ???? (@deanie_babies) on May 30, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dean Ungert/Instagram]