Vince McMahon Believes The Undertaker Will Wrestle Another Match

As WrestleMania 33 came to a close, The Undertaker appeared to put the finishing touches on an epic run of over twenty-five years in WWE. Rumors surrounding Undertaker’s WWE future were following him for years, but most people were convinced that he’d made his final appearance in Orlando. However, one man isn’t totally convinced that The Deadman has hung up his boots for good. That person is Vince McMahon.

Recently, it was rumored that The Undertaker could be returning for one more match in the near future. A lot of people are hopeful it will happen before the end of the year, but just as many reports are claiming The Undertaker’s career is over. Many fans remain hopeful, but it’s Vince McMahon who will need to convince The Deadman to return for another match. Apparently, Vince is waiting for the right time to talk to him.

After WrestleMania, McMahon was adamant about not mentioning The Undertaker’s retirement on WWE television. The WWE Universe has not reacted positively to Roman Reigns ending The Undertaker’s career, so that may have been a way to control the backlash. However, Vince McMahon is making a point to ensure The Undertaker’s status is being talked about on WWE television, especially when Roman is in the ring.

Backstage, it seems that Vince McMahon is confident that The Undertaker will wrestle another match. The general feeling is Vince wanting The Deadman to be mentioned on WWE television isn’t a coincidence. On paper, some people believe this is a longer storyline to give The Undertaker an official retirement match at some point down the line, especially with the way the fans have reacted to Reigns beating him in Orlando.

From a business standpoint, WWE officials selling a huge retirement match for The Undertaker could be a great idea. Many people still want to see John Cena battle The Deadman on the grandest stage of them all, but the decision will be up to The Undertaker because he left WrestleMania 33 with a near perfect ending to his career. There will always be rumors about him making a return. However, if Vince McMahon believes The Undertaker still has one match left in him, there is a good chance that he could wrestle again someday.

