Derick Dillard And Jill Duggar’s Fundraiser Gets Shut Down Again, Couple Dines With Muslim Family

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar’s family ministry has met another major setback. For the second time, their online fundraiser has been removed from the Pure Charity website.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar have been trying to raise $6,500 for Derick’s enrollment in Cross Church School of Ministry, a one-year program aimed at aspiring religious leaders. The couple created a Pure Charity page to collect online donations from fans, but it was removed after three days because it violated the fundraising website’s terms of use. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Derick managed to get the page back up on September 3. However, it was shut down again after just a few hours.

Starcasm has speculated that Pure Charity keeps taking Derick Dillard’s fundraising page down because the website is supposed to be used for raising money for officially recognized charitable organizations, not individuals. Derick only raked in a little over $100 in donations before the page was removed, and it was flooded with angry comments from Duggar critics telling him to get a job instead of asking other people to fund his latest ministry venture. There were also calls for him to pay for the Cross Church program using the money he and Jill Duggar make from appearing on her family’s TLC series, Counting On.

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom???? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s fundraising attempts may keep failing, but the couple isn’t giving up on their family ministry. On Labor Day, Derick took to Twitter to let his followers know that he still desires to “work for the Lord and not for men.” Before he and Jill embarked on their two-year mission trip to El Salvador, Derick was employed with Walmart as a tax accountant.

"Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men" (Colossians 3:23) Happy Labor Day from the Dillards!#LaborDay2017 — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 4, 2017

However, some of Derick’s Twitter followers don’t believe that he’s working for anyone but himself.

“Writing begging posts does not count as working for the Lord, Derick!” read one response to his Labor Day tweet.

“Maybe the ‘Him’ in @derick4him is Derick, not God. Seems like it with all the begging and no work,” another critic commented.

The Counting On star didn’t respond to the numerous tweets criticizing his fundraising efforts, but he did share a link to Jill Duggar’s latest post on the Dillard Family website. She writes that she and her husband have been “super busy” lately, and they have moved into a new home. Jill recently shared a photo of Derick that was possibly snapped in their new abode.

Y'all, my hubby makes the best steaks! ????Super yummy #athomedate #morebangforyourbuck #besthubbyever #steakdinner A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Derick has also been participating in Cross Church’s “C3” program, a weekly church service for University of Arkansas students. He has not revealed whether he’s getting paid for taking part in the C3 events that he has recently attended, which include a freshman cookout and a leadership retreat. However, the Cross Church School of Ministry promises to give enrollees hands-on experience working for Cross Church, so it’s possible that he got his role with C3 through the program.

Derick and Jill also claim that they “have seen several people come to know Jesus as their Savior,” and they recently gained an audience with a Muslim family by inviting them over for an “American dinner.” It’s unclear whether they count the family among those they have seen converted to Christianity.

“Last night, we were able to have a Muslim family into our home for an American dinner after Jill and our boys met them at the park for a play date with Jill’s sister. We are so excited to see what else God will continue to do!”

According to Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, they’ll soon be sharing details on how fans “can be involved in supporting” the multiple short-term mission trips they plan on taking this year. In other words, the couple might be looking for another way to take donations online.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]