Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy Carter, And Jay-Z Recreate ‘Formation’ On Beyonce’s Birthday

Beyonce turned 36-years-old on Monday, and her family members and a few close friends paid tribute to the singer in an impressive way by getting in “Formation.”

According to People, Michael Obama, Serena Williams, Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter, Gloria Carter, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were forefronts to celebrate Beyonce’s birthday. They recreated the “Crazy in Love” singer’s iconic look. Mrs. Obama and other guests stunned everyone with their off-the-shoulder black tops, two long braids, wide-brimmed hats, and beautiful silver necklaces. All of them posed for photographers and dressed exactly like Beyonce.

Daughter Blue Ivy, and mates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, painted their faces with vibrant colors. Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, joined in on the celebratory photo shoot. All of them looked happy and spent quality time together. In addition to the birthday messages on the website and social media, there is a link to support Houston’s relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey killed several people and caused devastation in the “Baby Boy” singer’s hometown.

Last year, Michelle Obama partied with Beyonce and spent some time with her on her 35th birthday. We may not be able to attend their birthday parties, but we are blessed with some incredible photos. Michelle’s photographs are getting the most attention because of her outstanding outfits.

Before the birthday celebrations, Shawn Corey Carter led the crowd at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia and sang a song for his gorgeous wife. As of now, Jay-Z is busy with the promotions of his new album 4:44, which was released two months ago. In April 2008, Jay-Z and Beyonce tied the knot and publicly revealed their relationship in a video montage.

Beyonce and Jay-Z recently welcomed their twins, and the “Lose My Breath” singer revealed on her Instagram that she was pregnant with twins. Her announcement gained millions of likes within a few hours, breaking the world record for the most liked Instagram post. In June 2017, Rumi and Sir Carter were born in California.

The “Soldier” singer’s birthday photographs have received hundreds to thousands of likes on Instagram. In addition to Beyonce’s fans, Serena Williams, Tina Knowles, Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter, and Michelle Obama have liked these pictures.