Kailyn Lowry Baby Daddy Chris Lopez ‘Helping With The Baby’ Off-Cam Amid Offers Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Career

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez has been “helping out with the baby” after the Teen Mom 2 star gave birth but he refuses to become a reality TV star amid offers from the MTV show.

Lopez, who has been revealed to be the father of the 25-year-old reality TV star’s third child earlier this year, decided to be part of his son’s life after all as a new report from Hollywood Life reveals that he is “helping out with the baby” off-camera.

The outlet revealed that Chris had been present in his son’s life after all in the wake of speculations that he has decided to leave Kailyn on her own to raise their son, previously reported by the Inquisitr. Citing an unnamed source reportedly close to the two, Hollywood Life explained that Chris Lopez doesn’t want any part of the MTV reality TV.

“Chris continues to not want to be on the current season and he is avoiding the cameras around Kailyn and the baby for now.”

Apparently, Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy no. 3, who has become the talk of town even before she revealed his identity, wishes to be known to his child not as someone from TV despite offers of significant amounts of money from the show.

“He does not want his child to know him as a reality star. Despite the repeated offers for money by the network, Chris prefers to keep a low-profile when the cameras are rolling. Chris is around however and helping with the baby.”

Last month, Chris Lopez even took to Twitter to criticize the series, implying that what viewers see in Teen Mom 2 is “all for TV,” based on a report from InTouch Weekly. While the posts have since been deleted from his account, follow up reports about Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy seemed to prove that he is not a big fan of Teen Mom 2.

Despite this, though, he seems to have the intention of being part of his child’s life, as he shares his thoughts about “baby Lo” on social media.

My lil man put a smile on my face every time I look at him lol — Humbl H$tlr???? (@chris3zero2) August 17, 2017

With that in mind, there is also the possibility of Chris turning on Kailyn in terms of their child’s care as a previous report from Hollywood Life suggested that his mother want him to have full custody of “baby Lo.”

He's so perfect ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

According to the outlet’s source, Chris Lopez’s mother is not very keen on letting someone like Kailyn raise her grandson because of her “lifestyle and fact that she has three children from three fathers.”

“Chris’s mom really wants ‘Baby Lo’ to be raised by her family and standards.”

Of course, this doesn’t sit well with the 25-year-old mother-of-three as another insider suggested that even the idea of parting with her newborn “is enough to send her into a tailspin.” After all, she is the mother and has already proven herself to be adequate at the job when as she is the perfect mother for her two older sons, Isaac and Lincoln.

#mythreekings ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

However, it is best to take these information with a grain of salt as Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez continues to re-Tweet cryptic messages online and nothing concrete nor straight forward.

What do you think? Sound off your comments below.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]