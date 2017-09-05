‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Warns Nick, Vicky Calls Truce, Dina Panics, Hilary Taunts Mariah

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, September 5, state that Victor (Eric Braeden) confronts Nick (Joshua Morrow) once again.

Victor Threatens Nick With Financial Ruin

Victor and Nick confront each other at the athletic club. Victor tells Nick that he sent Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) furniture only as a friendly gesture to his granddaughter. Victor then warns Nick that he will suffer financial ruin without his assistance. He warns Nick not to come running to him when his finances collapse.

Victoria Updates Nikki

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) updates Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Brash & Sassy’s ongoing conflict with Jabot. Victoria tells Nikki about her confrontation with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Nikki tells Victoria that she confronted Jack (Peter Bergman) over Victoria’s allegation that Jack is working with Phyllis to destroy Brash & Sassy. Nikki adds that she warned Jack to stop targeting Brash & Sassy.

Nikki actually threatened Jack that his actions against Brash & Sassy threaten their relationship.

Victoria then gives Nikki a positive update about her relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Nick And Phyllis Make Up

Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, September 5, tease that Phyllis confesses to Billy that she pointed Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) in Victoria’s direction. Billy is enraged. He reprimands Phyllis angrily, but she defends herself, saying she acted to protect her relationship with Billy. Billy eventually appears to be impressed by Phyllis’ candid response. He admits that he is partly to blame.

The two later cozy up to each other and have make-up sex.

Victoria Attempts To Call A Truce

Victoria makes a failed attempt to arrange a family dinner between Nikki, Nick, and Victor so that they can have the opportunity to thrash out their differences. However, Nikki and Nick refuse to cooperate. Victoria meets Victor who expresses regret about the chaos in the family.

Ashley And Dina Disagree Over Graham

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) scolds Dina when she learns that Dina has been letting Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) have access to Jabot files and help her write Jabot marketing reports. Dina defends her action, saying she trusts Graham. Ashley vehemently disagrees with Dina and the two argue over the matter, but Dina refuses to back down.

Today on #YR, Abby has to answer to Victor and Chelsea issues Hilary a warning. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/eQiTKTAgba pic.twitter.com/2FqzleP3bZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 31, 2017

Ashley later instructs Ravi (Abhi Sinha) to investigate Graham’s background. She is suspicious of Graham and believes she might be able to dig up some dirt on him that would convince Dina that he is not someone to be trusted.

Graham Tells Dina He Is Traveling To Europe, Dina Panics

Graham later tells Dina that he is traveling to Paris and that he’ll be back soon. Dina looks very worried because she relies so much on Graham. She wonders how she would manage herself without him.

Lily Gives Relationship Advice To Devon

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon (Bryton James) learns from Lily (Christel Khalil) that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) has split up with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). Devon admits he is not aware of the split and that Hilary did not tell him about it.

Will Hilary discover Mariah and Tessa's Sapphic Secret on The Young and the Restless? https://t.co/AJVS2j7zPd #YR pic.twitter.com/Y73yApzYW1 — Daytime Confidential (@dcconfidential) September 4, 2017

Will Devon see this as an opportunity to get back with his ex-wife Hilary? Lily warns him against trying to get back with Hilary. She advises him to stick with Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes).

Hilary Taunts Mariah

Meanwhile, Hilary taunts Mariah who is dating her ex-husband Devon. She previously taunted Mariah by apologizing insincerely that she was sorry for ruining her date by taking up so much of Devon’s time at the club. This time around, Hilary informs Mariah she won’t be single for long. This is obviously Hilary’s crude way of telling Mariah that she’d soon take back her ex-hubby Devon.

Does Hilary Suspect Mariah And Tessa Are In A Relationship?

Hilary continues to taunt Mariah, telling her that Devon only sees their relationship as a friendship. She adds that she does not expect Mariah to be too concerned if she loses Devon because it appears she is getting on well with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

Y&R fans will wonder whether Hilary suspects there is something going on between Mariah and Tessa.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary will soon get a scoop on Mariah and Tessa.

[Featured Image Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]

