Paris Jackson Poses Topless To Show Off New Chakra Tattoos

Paris Jackson is definitely not one to shy away in flaunting her body as evident in her latest post, where she posed completely topless.

On Saturday, the second child of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson took to Instagram and highlighted her new tattoos by posing topless. The 19-year-old model showed off the latest addition to numerous tattoos in her body — the seven chakra signs.

In the snap, Paris Jackson proudly displayed her chakra tattoos inked down the center of her chest as she posed shirtless. The aspiring actress also posed with her arms up and conveniently covered her nipples with flower emojis. She then captioned it with, “If art offends you, you shouldn’t be on this page.”

In another photo, Paris showed off the same tattoo covered with plastic in her blood-stained shirt, with a caption, “Secreting blood n plasma everywhere.”

Paris’ latest body art was reportedly from Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood. Apparently, the outspoken celebrity was spotted at the tattoo parlor on Saturday.

This is not the first time that Paris Jackson bared all on Instagram. In May, she posted a photo of herself hanging out topless on her balcony. She even defended her nudity in the snap, claiming that “being naked is part of what makes us human.”

Just recently, Paris also shared a photo of herself posing topless with a friend in what appeared to be a meditation session.

Michael Jackson’s only daughter has been quite vocal about expressing her spiritual side lately. In fact, she has been regularly posting inspirational quotes and ethereal images on her social media accounts.

Aside from her spiritual art, Paris is also open about her interests in tattoos. Jackson admitted that she already has over 50 tattoos on her body, most of which she got last year.

Apparently, many of her tattoo designs were dedicated to late musicians including John Lennon, David Bowie, and Prince. Last year, Paris proudly debuted a tattoo on her forearm inspired by her father’s 1989 hit album, Dangerous.

Paris Jackson also got a matching tattoo with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin. The duo etched a matching spoon ink on their forearm last month. Similarly, the Calvin Klein model got a matching yin and yang tattoos with her brother Prince.

In the past, Paris explained her fascination about tattoos and dished about her decision to get so many of them, writing, “the craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them.”

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]