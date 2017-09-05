‘Big Brother 19’ Speculation: Was Matt With Raven Because He Felt Sorry For Her?

This week on Big Brother 19 everyone saw that Matt was willing to save Raven and go ahead and go home. You would think that this means that he really cares about her, but now fans are speculating that Matt may have just been with Raven because he felt sorry for her. This could have at least been the way that their relationship started.

Matt and Raven were livid that Jason didn’t keep his word. Matt didn’t stay quiet and upset a lot of people. He really feels like Raven had a better chance of winning the money than him, so he took one for her by going home. Tonight Joker’s went to their Twitter and shared something that has everyone wondering. They said, “Christmas thinks Matt got stuck and felt sorry for Raven’s insecurities. #BB19 #BBLF.” Christmas went on to say that they hope Raven is shown for who she is on the show so they don’t look bad.

Paul has figured out that Raven lies about a lot of things in the house. Raven has shared that she has an inverted spine, that she had a relative die on Titanic, and her mom was struck by lightning.

Raven struggles with gastroparesis and does wear a pacemaker while on the show. She obviously has health issues and some people feel like Matt might have felt bad for her at the start and this is why they ended up together. Christmas saying this has everyone wondering if there could be something to it. Regardless, it looks like he cares about her now.

Bustle shared their thoughts on if Matt and Raven will end up staying together or now that the show is over. One thing is that Matt and Raven will end up together in the jury house if she gets sent home soon. That will give them more time to spend together. Matt said they have a lot of stuff planned including a trip and Raven getting her first tattoo. It sounds like they will at least see how it goes.

