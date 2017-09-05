Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy: Palace, Prince Harry, & Fans React, Launches Twitter Trend #UnlikelyRoyalBabyNames

Reports on Kate Middleton’s pregnancy with her third child with Prince William are finally real!

After almost one year of speculating and wishful thinking about the Duchess of Cambridge’s third pregnancy, royal fans finally get the good news hot on a silver platter as the Royal Family confirmed that another baby is on the way for Kate and William.

Early on Monday, the Kensington Palace posted a photo of the royal couple, stating that they are indeed “expecting their third child” and are “very pleased” to make the announcement of Kate’s third pregnancy.

According to E! News, the Queen, as well as other members of their respective families, are thrilled about the new addition to their family based on a statement from the palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” the statement, which was also posted on Twitter, read.

The palace went on to confirm that Kate Middleton’s pregnancy symptom Hyperemesis Gravidarum, more commonly known as morning sickness, had caused her to miss her royal engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Center in London, based on a report from the Daily Mirror.

“As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace,” the statement from the palace read.

The good news has also reached happy uncle Prince Harry who immediately sent his regards to the couple with a thumbs-up gesture while speaking to the Daily Mirror as he arrived in Manchester on Monday.

According to the outlet, Prince Harry thinks Kate Middleton’s pregnancy is “fantastic” news, adding that he is very happy about it. He also revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge is doing “okay” as fans worry about her bout with severe morning sickness.

Prior to the announcement, some believed that Kate may have already hinted about her pregnancy. Based on a previous reported by the Inquisitr, the Duchess joked about having another royal baby after she was gifted with a toy for newborns.

“We will just have to have more babies!” she told her husband.

At the time, it seemed like Prince William is not pleased with her humor, per a statement from an unnamed source cited by Life & Style.

“Tension has been simmering for some time and it came to the surface under the pressure of a royal tour,” the unnamed royal insider stated.

Of course, now that Kate Middleton’s pregnancy is confirmed, it seemed like the rumors that people didn’t initially think about as much might have been predicting the future. Either way, royal fans are delighted to hear the news and took to social media to express their well-wishes to the happy couple.

In fact, the news even launched a hilarious trend on Twitter about #UnlikelyRoyalBabyNames that include Fresh Prince, Royal Flush, Crown Royal, and even Brexit among others.

