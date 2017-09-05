John Legend Shares He Tried To Break Up With Chrissy Teigen Once, But She Wouldn’t Let Him

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen seem like the perfect couple, but it just came out that he tried to break up with her once, but she wasn’t having it. E! Online shared that John revealed this story, but of course, Chrissy had to share her side of the story as well.

John shared the funny story and said that their split lasted an entire 90 minutes. He said that he was really busy and stressed out at the time and told her that he thought he would be better off single. She simply replied “no.” It sounds like she was not going to let them split no matter what. Chrissy obviously knew that she had a keeper on her hands and she wasn’t letting go of him.

A few hours after the interview came out where John shared this news, Chrissy had to share her side of the story. She went to her Twitter to explain the reason that she didn’t let the split happen. She first shared a link to the story and said, “11 years later, baby.” She obviously laughed it off and then she explained her side. Chrissy said, “It wasn’t a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like “no.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen just seem like a perfect pair. They get along great and during the interview, John also said great things about her. He shared that just being around her he is a funnier person and a lot bolder. John made it sound like she pushes him and that is a good thing. These two like to show off their PDA and have a fun time together. It looks like John is lucky that Chrissy didn’t let him break up with her all those years ago.

They had a big wedding back in 2013, but actually got married at the courthouse before that big affair. John and Chrissy seem like a great match and if the split had lasted, it probably wouldn’t have been much longer than that 90 minutes.

Are you surprised to hear that John Legend tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen once? Do you think that they are a great couple?

