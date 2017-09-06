’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins Using Failed Marriage With Mohamed Jbali To Earn More Money?

The controversial 90 Day Fiance reality series definitely has a lot of couples that provides constant drama, but Danielle Mullins’ train-wreck marriage to Mohamed Jbali got the most attention. Although she initially shed a lot of tears over her failed marriage to the much younger Tunisian, it seems that Danielle has now gotten something good out of it and people started wondering about her motive.

It has been previously reported that Danielle Mullins was selling signed photos of herself on social media. While she is nowhere near the popularity of some reality stars like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, her signed memorabilia were quickly sold out after her posting.

In fact, the 90 Day Fiance star will be selling more items after the success of her autographed photos. Since Danielle Mullins has not mentioned about what kind of products she will be selling soon, a fan suggested that she should sell T-shirts with her popular “catchphrases from the show.”

It seems that things are finally looking great for Danielle Mullins. With her new business venture, it looks like the 90 Day Fiance star is finally moving forward from her traumatic relationship with Mohamed Jbali.

However, critics quickly slammed Danielle Mullins for seemingly using her appearance on 90 Day Fiance to earn more money outside the TLC show. It appears that the reality star may be aware that she has gotten a lot of sympathies from women who have been cheated by their husbands and boyfriends, so there is a possibility that she is milking the attention to earn extra profit.

Despite the overwhelming support for Danielle Mullins’ signed pictures, some viewers were puzzled on who would ever want a copy of the 90 Day Fiance star’s photo.

Finally got pictures for autographs, message or email me for details. A post shared by Danielle Jbali (@danielle_jbali) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Meanwhile, Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali’s feud is still far from over. Recent reports revealed that the Tunisian exposed his ex-wife’s criminal record to prove that she had a shady past.

It can be recalled that Mohamed Jbali accused Danielle Mullins of using his credit card and a fake account in his name. Since he was the one that everyone thought was using Danielle at the time, nobody really believed him.

Shockingly, Danielle Mullins recently admitted to Mohamed Jbali’s claims.

This is the picture I signed for the little girl. A post shared by Danielle Jbali (@danielle_jbali) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins/Facebook]