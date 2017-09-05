Respiratory Infection Leads To Lady Gaga Canceling Her Montreal Concert

On September 4, Lady Gaga was set to perform a concert in Montreal, as part of her Joanne world tour. However, after a day of rest, the singer ended up having to cancel her scheduled performance because of a respiratory infection, as well as laryngitis.

According to Billboard, Lady Gaga took to Twitter on September 4 in order to apologize to her fans, and let them know what was happening. In her message, the singer explained that since her performance at Citi Field in New York City, in the rain, she has not been feeling well. However, in an effort not to disappoint her fans, she has been trying to push through things.

In the message that Lady Gaga posted to Twitter, she addressed her “beautiful fans,” and let them know just how devastated she was that she would be unable to perform her scheduled concert. Lady Gaga explained that she sings “this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all.” However, she said that by singing in the rain at Citi Field, she ended up getting sick and has just been pushing through because she has not wanted to be a disappointment to any of her fans. She concluded her first Twitter message by saying that she was “so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me,” and letting them know that she loved them.

I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

Lady Gaga also explained that she was working with the organizers in order to postpone the show to a later date. This explanation of why the show in Montreal was canceled was not the only tweet from the singer. In a follow up tweet, she let her fans who were outside of her hotel know that she would be “sending free pizza” to anyone of her “monsters” who were out there. She once again thanked her fans for their loyalty and sent her love as well.

I'm sending free ???? to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal ????. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

On the Evenko website, a joint statement was released by Evenko and Live Nation. In the statement, the companies explained that unfortunately the Montreal stop of Lady Gaga’s Joanne world tour had to be postponed until a later date. They shared that the singer had tried really hard not to disappoint her fans, by spending the day leading up to the concert trying to rest. However, it seems that her doctor instructed her that she would need to reschedule the performance because she was suffering from both laryngitis, as well as a respiratory infection.

Although a new date has not been announced yet, ticket holders for the September 4 concert have been asked to hold on to their tickets.

There is no word yet about Lady Gaga’s upcoming tour dates, including her scheduled stops in Toronto and Philadelphia, and if they will be impacted by her respiratory infection. For now, it seems that at least the Montreal ticket holders will have to wait to see Lady Gaga perform live.

