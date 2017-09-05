‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Spoilers: Semifinals Week 1 Performers Revealed

We are closer to finding out the winner of America’s Got Talent 2017, as the quarterfinals are done on AGT 2017 and now it is time for the semifinals to take place. From the quarterfinals, we saw 21 acts get voted through to the next round on America’s Got Talent Season 12 and now we have the performers for Week 1 of the semifinals below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

Here is where things stand on AGT 2017. We had three weeks of quarterfinals, which saw seven acts move forward each week. That leaves us with 21 acts still remaining in the competition. At the end of last week’s results show, Tyra Banks announced 10 acts performing this week on America’s Got Talent 2017. There is no way NBC would allow 10 acts to perform one week and then 11 acts the next week?

No, so that means we probably have some wild cards coming back, right? We would assume so, and also assume it would be three wild cards total. That would give us 24 acts, so 12 acts performing each week. Then we would cut it down to six each week, so there will be 12 final acts ready to perform in the AGT finale. That is the only concept that makes sense, so we are going with that one.

For the new week of performances, here are the 10 acts that will be performing for our votes on America’s Got Talent 2017 this week:

Billy & Emily England – Extreme Rollerskating Duo

– Extreme Rollerskating Duo Darci Lynne Farmer – Singing Ventriloquist

– Singing Ventriloquist Eric Jones – Close-Up Magician

– Close-Up Magician Evie Clair – Singer

– Singer Johnny Manuel – Singer

– Singer Mandy Harvey – Singer-Songwriter/Ukulelist

– Singer-Songwriter/Ukulelist Merrick Hanna – Robot-popping dancer

– Robot-popping dancer Preacher Lawson – Stand-Up Comedian

– Stand-Up Comedian Sara & Hero – Dog Act

– Dog Act Yoli Mayor – Singer

That would leave us with two spots open for this week on America’s Got Talent 2017. Looking back at the eliminated acts from the quarterfinals, the three acts the judges will probably bring back are Angelina Green, Puddles Pity Party, and Demian Aditya.

Many people were shocked when both Angelina Green and Puddles Pity Party were eliminated. The judges know this and will probably bring them back. Demian Aditya had some technical difficulties during his performance and it did not end well for him. Because of that, I think the judges will give him another attempt to do it right.

Who are you looking forward to seeing perform this week on America’s Got Talent 2017?

[Featured Image by NBC]