‘GH’ Casting News: Morgan Corinthos Headed Back To Port Charles?

General Hospital has a few casting calls out. Fans are torn about this because of everything that has transpired over the last few months. With casting news coming out of left field all summer, viewers are ready for a small break from shaking up Port Charles. Rumors are swirling that a familiar General Hospital character may be headed home to cause some drama. While it hasn’t been confirmed, the casting call certainly sounds like a Morgan Corinthos (formerly Bryan Craig) reboot.

When Bryan Craig left General Hospital, it was a shock. His exit was announced shortly before his character went missing, leaving everything open-ended. Morgan Corinthos is presumed dead because a body was never recovered from the explosion. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital has three casting calls out for contract roles. The one called “Drew” is particularly interesting to long-time fans. It sounds a lot like Morgan Corinthos. If the show is casting a new actor in the role, this will change a lot in Port Charles.

The script for the casting call read like a possible conversation between Morgan and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) over a girl. Celeb Dirty Laundry speculated that the brothers could have a confrontation over Nelle (Chloe Lanier) should Morgan Corinthos arrive back in Port Charles. There has been no confirmation about whether or not “Drew” is an undercover name for Morgan, but if it is, this will be a game-changing move for everyone in Port Charles.

Aside from the one contract role that is speculated to be Morgan Corinthos, there are two more casting calls for General Hospital. One is a troublemaker who weasels his way out of conflict with his charm. There isn’t a huge need for another male in Port Charles, especially with the impending arrival of Steve Burton. This is confusing for General Hospital fans who have been trying to figure out where the writers are going with their stories lately. The third role is for an African-American strong woman. There is no prediction on where she will fit in, but she may be a new love interest for Curtis (Donnell Turner) or perhaps a family member of his. There is a that could happen with a new woman in town, especially if she is written the right way.

Things are going to get dicey in Port Charles during the upcoming months. The General Hospital casting calls have fans wondering what is going to change, especially with all of the ins and outs that have happened over the last few months. It has already been confirmed that Bryan Craig would not be coming back to the role of Morgan Corinthos, so a recast is the next best thing.

