Did Mohamed Jbali Leak ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins’ Criminal Records?

Mohamed Jbali might have exposed more of his ex-wife Danielle Mullins’ shady past. The 90 Day Fiance ex-couple continue their fight each other even after divorce, with Danielle still trying to deport Mohamed. Did Mohamed go as far as releasing Danielle’s criminal records to get back to her?

A Reddit user with a handle Mohamedjbali posted a list of Danielle’s criminal records, which are mostly theft and forgery. It has not been confirmed whether it was really Mohamed who exposed the list, but there is a possibility since Danielle has been working on deporting him, as reported by In Touch Weekly.

In her Facebook page, Danielle admitted that she did use someone else’s credit card and was charged with a couple of felonies. “It was a mistake,” she said. “This happened in 2005 and I regret it and I paid my restitution, courts costs, and served probation.”

She also clarified that she was charged with fraud but was never convicted. One of the things Mohamed said Danielle lied about to him is her financial situation. The 44-year-old 90 Day Fiance star said Mohamed knew her finances except for her debt with his ex, which he would not be responsible for.

Danielle and Mohamed got their divorce in March this year. But Danielle said it does not end with that. She wants her ex-husband to be deported back to Tunisia because he is her legal responsibility, which continues for 10 years. She said that because he got her green card through him, the government could come after her if Mohamed would one day seek assistance. It would be more expensive and time-consuming for her, not to mention stressful, and this is something not shown in 90 Day Fiance. There are also conditions as part of the fiance visa. So it is either he leaves or gets deported, she added.

Danielle compiled a binder with texts, social media posts, and other materials and plans to send her evidence to immigration. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/rXrco9H0OQ — TLC Network (@TLC) September 4, 2017

In last Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all part two, Danielle showed a binder of evidence that Mohamed had been cheating on her. It contains texts, social media posts, and other materials, which she plans to send to immigration. Meanwhile, many fans are urging Danielle to just move on like what she said she’s done. She should cut any communications between her and Mohamed.

