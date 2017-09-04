Sexy Star Denies Injuring GFW Impact Wrestling Star In Lengthy Statement Despite Existence Of Video Proof

Last week, GFW Impact Wrestling star Rosemary wrestled her debut match in AAA against three other female wrestlers, including Lucha Underground and AAA star Sexy Star. In the match, things got out of hand and Sexy Star began to allegedly go off script and started realistically fighting one of the women – Lady Shani.

Sexy Star Injures Rosemary

However, it was GFW Impact Wrestling star Rosemary who paid the price. As the video of the end of the match showed, Sexy Star tapped out Rosemary with an armbar, but then, after the match was over, Sexy Star was shown in the video of the match wrenching the arm back and injuring Rosemary.

Up until now, Sexy Star has not really said anything outside of one quick comment where she said that the injury was a “work,” meaning that it wasn’t real. Cageside Seats reported at the time that Sexy Star claims she is confused and does not know what went wrong.

On the other hand, Rosemary made a statement and said that Sexy Star took “liberties” with her in the match despite trusting her to protect her from injury. As Cageside Seats also reported, Rosemary suffered a dislocated arm in the match.

Now, Sexy Star has posted a lengthy Twitter post, which Fightful.com translated to English. In that post, Sexy Star still denies everything.

Sexy Star Denies Injuring Rosemary

Despite the video showing that Sexy Star wrenched on the arm after the match ended, which numerous sources claim caused the dislocation of Rosemary’s arm, Sexy Star claims that people are misconstruing what they see in the video and then said people are “cyber bullying” her.

She also referenced Rosemary’s letter that explained how she trusted Sexy Star and that she should be banned from wrestling for companies in the future. As far as Sexy Star is concerned, that letter was an “aggressive letter” that caused more fans to bully her online.

Sexy Star also slammed wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes, Jeff Jarrett, and more, who have spoken out about the incident on social media, claiming that they are bullying her by speaking out on it as well.

When it comes to the injury, Sexy Star still says the arm injury is fake because Rosemary walked to the ban under her own power. Sexy Star said that the wrenching of the arm after the match is what her character always does and she has never injured anyone else by doing that move.

Finally, Sexy Star thanked her fans who have stuck by her despite what she calls “unverified versions of the story” that do not contain any proof that the Rosemary injury is real.

