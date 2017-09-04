Red Cross Rejects 400 Hot Hamburgers For Hungry People In Texas, Writes Lindsey Scott In Facebook Rant

There is a Facebook rant that is going viral online, with a horrific tale about Red Cross volunteers allegedly turning away 400 hot hamburgers intended for storm victims in Beaumont, Texas. As seen the Facebook page of Jamie Mitchell Matuska, Jamie’s sister – Lindsey Scott – published a post on September 2, at 7:47 p.m., that has gone viral with more than 64,000 Facebook shares. Scott wrote that she was astonished by what she says was behavior displayed by a husband and wife Red Cross team who worked at the Jack Brooks Regional Airport in Beaumont. Lindsey claimed that the Red Cross duo berated Scott, and told her the evacuees didn’t need the 400 hot hamburgers because they had already had one sandwich each in the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Lindsey wrote that she fought back tears when she realized the people she watched fight over donuts at 7 a.m. while dehydrated infants might not get an opportunity to eat the 400 hamburgers that had been brought to them via an airline pilot that donated his own time and money and fuel to deliver the hamburgers. Instead of immediately passing out the 400 hamburgers, the Red Cross tried to place the burgers into an ice chest, according to Scott.

The Red Cross volunteers reportedly told Lindsey that she didn’t know what she was doing, but Scott reported that she was there at 6:30 a.m. when there wasn’t any food to serve to hundreds of people displaced by the storm – some of whom had not eaten in one full day. Scott wrote that the Red Cross showed up hours after food from local community members had already been arranged to be brought in. The supplies and donations that members of the local community made were ones that the Red Cross wanted transported to their warehouse to process and distribute, since the Red Cross doesn’t perform local distribution, according to Scott. Lindsey went on to praise the people of Texas and declare that she was proud of the way people in the community responded to the needs of others. Writing that men in Texas may not always get it right, Scott continued to quip that they aren’t afraid of snakes or dogs, and declared, “Rant over.”

