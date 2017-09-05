Did ‘General Hospital’ Star Maurice Benard Just Confirm Who Steve Burton Will Be? Sends ‘GH’ Fans In a Frenzy

General Hospital is bringing Steve Burton back and it seems to have everyone in soap-land talking. Viewers are definitely divided on this unexpected shakeup. They are taking to social media to express their feelings on this upcoming story line that may involve the return of the iconic Jason Morgan, the one with Stone Cold’s face. There have been some hints along the way on who Burton will portray, but nothing is confirmed just yet, or has it?

Maurice Benard, who plays the role of mobster Sonny Corinthos, took to Twitter on Monday to answer a few fan questions. General Hospital stars are always interacting with their fans as much as possible and today was Benard’s day to hang out with them on social media. One particular fan asked the actor if he would prefer Steve Burton to be Jason Morgan again. He answered in just three simple words, “Steve is Jason.”

Does this mean that Benard just confirmed what GH viewers have suspected all along? If this is indeed true, was he supposed to give out that spoiler? Executive Producer, Frank Valentini, has been giving out a few hints recently, but he wants viewers to figure it out themselves. He has said that no one has yet figured it out, so this piece of info is rather interesting.

Sonny's decision to leave the business is causing a ripple effect all over Port Charles. #GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Xwt1W4Qfkk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 28, 2017

While it does seem that Benard did confirm that Burton will be returning to his role as the real Jason, that may not actually be what he meant by that statement. These two men are close friends, even after Steve left General Hospital in 2012 after playing the role of Jason Morgan, Sonny’s right-hand man. They were BFFs on-screen for years and are good friends off-screen as well. Now that he is coming back to the ABC soap, Benard may have just meant that Steve will always be Jason in his eyes.

This story line will most likely be very complicated. It’s supposed to take nine long months before everything is completely figured out. General Hospital spoilers tease that Burton’s return will affect everyone in Port Charles. The one person who may be affected the most is Billy Miller’s character of the newer version of Jason Morgan. It is promised to be one wild ride.

Maurice Benard may or may not have meant his statement to be in a literal sense, but it certainly has made General Hospital fans sit up and take notice. They are pretty sure that he has confirmed the rumor of the real Jason Morgan returning with Steve Burton’s face.

What do you think Maurice meant when he said that Steve is Jason? It won’t be long before Burton shows up on General Hospital and the craziness of who he really is begins.

