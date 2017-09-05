New Orleans Saints’ Adrian Peterson Promises To Punish Minnesota Vikings

Former Minnesota Vikings’ star Adrian Peterson has big plans when he has his New Orleans Saints’ debut. Adrian Peterson is a shoe-in for the NFL Hall of Fame, who played his entire career with the Vikings. Now Adrian Peterson wants to make the Vikings pay.

Peterson enters this season playing for the New Orleans Saints, after spending his first 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings. Ironically, a trip to Minnesota is the first game the Saints have on the schedule. It is a game that Peterson cannot wait to play.

In an interview with the Star Tribune, Adrian Peterson states that he has high aspirations with the New Orleans Saints. Adrian Peterson believes that the Saints are a Super Bowl contender.

The first step towards achieving that goal is by playing well in his Minnesota return. Minnesota is the site for the next Super Bowl. Peterson sees the Week 1 showdown with the Vikings as his first of two visits to Minnesota.

Also on Adrian Peterson’s mind was revenge. Peterson wants to pay the Vikings back for releasing him during the offseason.

“In my mind, we’re starting and ending the season in Minnesota. Of course I want to stick it to them. I want to stick it to everyone we play. But going back to Minnesota, playing the Vikings? Yeah, I want to stick it to them.”

Adrian Peterson gives the New Orleans Saints an extra layer to the running game. He will share carries with incumbent Saints’ starting tailback Mark Ingram.

The New Orleans Saints signed Adrian Peterson late into NFL free agency. Peterson will become the running back the Saints use to run in between the tackles, while Mark Ingram will play in several passing situations.

Peterson and Ingram are expected to give the Saints one of the best running back tandems in the NFL. However, because it is a revenge game for Peterson, the Saints may employ an offensive attack that uses him a great deal. Adrian Peterson is in prime position to have a huge game against the team which let him go.

It was in late February when the Minnesota Vikings declined to utilize their team option on Adrian Peterson, according to Sporting News. In doing so, the Vikings made Peterson a free agent.

Although it took nearly two months for Adrian Peterson to land with a team, signing with the New Orleans Saints (courtesy of NFL.com) is a natural fit. He will provide balance for the Saints while scaring opposing defenses. The first defense Peterson will face with the Saints is the Vikings’ much-heralded group. It is a challenge that Peterson cannot wait for.

Adrian Peterson was no longer in the Minnesota Vikings’ plans. He wants to punish their defense as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]