Nurse Finds Man Raping Severely Brain-Injured Woman In Her NYC Hospital Bed

A nurse doing her hospital rounds in a New York City hospital walked into a female patient’s room to find she was being raped. The patient suffers from a severe brain injury and the 32-year-old woman could not have given her consent. The man, who allegedly knew the woman before the rape, has been identified as 37-year-old Keith Nembhard.

The nurse actually caught the man on top of the woman having sexual intercourse. When police were called, they were told by doctors that the woman’s brain injury is so severe that she is unconscious. They also told police that she could not have given her consent to this man.

Nembhard has been charged with rape in the second degree. This is a class D felony and Nembhard could be facing up to seven years in prison, which is the maximum allowed by law. Many of the commenters online leaving their thoughts on the various articles about this crime conveyed that seven years was not enough. In this case, it was a man allegedly raping a woman who is unable to fend for herself because she is suffering from a brain injury. If this is the case, then many believe this predator deserves more than seven years in prison.

LawNewz reports that the incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The victim was unconscious during this rape, according to the reports. The hospital security first detained Nembhard until police arrived.

According to the Daily Mail, this rape took place at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital.

Back in June, a disgruntled former doctor at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital showed up with a rifle tucked underneath his white lab coat and made his way to the 16th and 17th floors of the hospital with that gun undetected. He pulled out the gun and opened fire on his former co-workers.

Dr. Henry Bello, who was previously a family physician at the hospital, took out the rifle once on the 16th floor and opened fire. He then preceded to the 17th floor doing the same. He killed a female doctor and injured six others in this shooting rampage.

Bello, 45, then tried to light himself on fire, but when that didn’t work he stumbled over to the female doctor he had killed and turned the gun on himself, according to the Daily Mail.

