Michelle Obama, JAY-Z, Celebrities Send Beyonce Birthday Wishes

Although September 4 was celebrated across the country as Labor Day, a different form of celebrating was going on among Beyonce fans as the singer celebrated her 36th birthday. The singer was attending the Made in America festival alongside her husband, rapper JAY-Z, while fans celebrated by playing her music and wishing the singer a happy birthday through social media. Fans were joined by celebrities from across the country and even the former first lady, Michelle Obama, came together to replicate her signature “Formation” look.

The “Formation” lineup included other popular names such as tennis star Serena Williams and fellow Destiny’s Child alumni, Kelly Rowland. Family members who joined in on the picture included Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and JAY-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White.

The day before, the singer got the ultimate shout out from her husband when JAY-Z took the stage at the Made in America Festival and got the crowd to sing along to a rendition of the Happy Birthday song. Forty-seven-year-old JAY-Z interrupted his set, which headlined the festival, to send Beyoncé some birthday love. As the crowd sang along, Beyoncé danced to the music besides former Destiny’s Child singer, Michelle Williams, in what was truly a memorable moment at the concert.

Beyoncé's family & friends incl. Blue Ivy, Ms. Tina, Michelle Obama & Serena Williams paid tribute to #Formation in honor of her birthday. pic.twitter.com/hUfQWLsAxx — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 4, 2017

Beyoncé wasn’t the only Knowles family member at the festival. Her sister, Solange, was also performing, while mother Tina Knowles-Lawson was also present for the festivities. This was a time for Knowles-Lawson to pull double duty, supporting daughter Solange’s performance while also celebrating Beyoncé’s birthday. The senior Knowles-Lawson also gave a shout out to her daughter on social media.

Beyoncé, always mindful of her influence and hoping to help her hometown Houston, marked the occasion on her website by reminding visitors to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The storm, whose rains only dwindled after nearly a week of constant downpour, left an incredible path of destruction behind it. Never one to stand still, Beyoncé launched BeyGOOD, a non-profit designed to support the relief efforts.

Beyoncé’s birthday tops a career that spans 28 years and dates back to 1990 when she patterned with Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson to form their first girl group. Renamed Destiny’s Child in 1996, Beyoncé’s career has only experienced further growth since she transitioned to a solo performer.

[Featured Image by Daviela Vesco/AP Images]