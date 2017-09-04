Lots Of Movement Happening On WWE Roster With One Star Now Appearing On Both ‘Raw’ And ‘SmackDown’

When the brand split came back around last year with the WWE superstar draft, many have wondered just who would move around and when. John Cena is a free agent who is jumping between shows and he isn’t the only one. There was a bit of a shock around the wrestling world on Friday night when John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) announced that he would be stepping away from announcing SmackDown Live, and it is now causing a lot of movement between Team Blue and Monday Night Raw.

The official website of WWE reported late on Friday that JBL was going to be stepping back from his weekly role as an announcer on SmackDown Live to focus on being a Beyond Sport Global Ambassador. Since that happened, it was revealed that JBL will come back for special events, but he wouldn’t be announcing permanently any longer.

“After much consideration, I will be stepping back my weekly role as Smackdown Announcer to dedicate more continuous time on the work I have done since 2010 with at risk kids and communities. My new schedule will allow me to continue to be a part of the WWE family and also continue my work that I feel is the most important thing in my life. I will continue my 20+ year relationship with WWE and will appear on such marquee shows as Tribute to the Troops, WrestleMania, amongst others.”

After JBL’s big announcement, there was a lot of speculation as to who would take his place and now, that information has become known.

On Monday, the official website of WWE reported that Corey Graves will move into the vacant spot left by JBL on Tuesday nights. Fans of Team Red don’t need to worry, though, as he will also be staying on Monday Night Raw and covering both brands.

Just to clear up any confusion, I’m NOT leaving #RAW. I’m joining #SDLive too! Hey @ShinsukeN, get that knee ready! — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 4, 2017

To keep Graves from being totally overloaded with work, he will no longer be calling 205 Live and WWE Main Event. In order to keep full coverage on those two shows, Nigel McGuinness will step in for him at the announce tables of both.

