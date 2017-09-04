‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Veto Ceremony Results Are In, Chaos Rules ‘BB19’ House Again

Big Brother 19 spoilers from Monday now include the Veto Ceremony results. The BB19 cast just had their meeting, where it was revealed whether or not the Power of Veto was going to be used this week. It has created some very tense conversations and amid the new chaos in the house, the live feeds have been very interesting on September 4.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Christmas Abbott became the Head of Household this week and she nominated Jason Dent and Alex Ow for eviction. At the Veto Competition, Paul Abrahamian emerged as the winner again, giving him the power to save someone or keep the nominations the same. Paul decided that he would help Christmas stick with a plan to send Jason to the BB19 jury.

The Big Brother 19 spoilers from Monday reveal that Paul used the Power of Veto to save Alex, forcing Christmas to name a replacement nominee. Christmas then put Kevin Schlehuber on the block, meaning the BB19 house will decide to evict Jason or Kevin on Thursday night (September 7). The chaos in the house is starting to brew due to the level of paranoia that several of the houseguests are starting to experience. Unfortunately for them, those realizations may have come too late to save their personal games.

This will be the week where the trio of Jason Dent, Alex Ow, and Kevin Schlehuber look back and realize that they threw away a chance at the $500,000 prize. Might as well count the $50,000 second-place prize as well, because they are going to have a very difficult time surviving the next few eviction ceremonies. Not only did Alex volunteer to go on the block this week, but she also came up with the idea of two pawns that she still believes is taking place. It all started when she threw an HOH Competition she should have won.

These Big Brother 19 spoilers aren’t going to be that surprising to anyone who has been paying attention to what is taking place on the live feeds. The Sunday night episode (September 3) also gave the heavy indication that Paul Abrahamian is still running the BB19 house and that everyone is doing everything he asks of them this season. This has led to a huge backlash from fans and former houseguests, many of whom have been posting negative comments on social media about the BB19 cast.

Jason Dent is going to get evicted on Thursday night and there will be just six people left competing to become the Big Brother 19 winner. CBS viewers can look forward to the double eviction, though, as the potential is there for an exciting night if someone like Kevin Schlehuber can find a way to win the power. That would be equally possible if Alex Ow wins the HOH and finally decides to split up Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbott. The evening hours will also provide more Big Brother 19 spoilers as another endurance competition is coming.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]